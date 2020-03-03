miley-cyrus’-melbourne-concert-for-australian-bushfire-aid-will-be-based-mostly-on-her-glastonbury-exhibit

When Miley Cyrus heads to Melbourne to headline a live performance for Australian bushfire aid, enthusiasts can hope a demonstrate centered on her 2019 Glastonbury established – but with a Jet cover in the blend.

For each the Sydney Early morning Herald, Cyrus’ set at the Environment Tour Bushfire Reduction Charity Concert on March 13 will “mostly be based” on her Glasto established, even though “with some tweaks”. It will also contain “a promised cover” of Jet’s 2003 hit one, ‘Are You Gonna Be My Female?’

Cyrus is set to co-headline the bushfire aid live performance with ‘Old City Road’ artist Lil Nas X at Melbourne’s Lakeside Stadium. Others on the lineup contain Aussie twin duo The Veronicas and English producer Seb Fontaine.

AUSTRALIA! I’m so enthusiastic to announce I’m headlining the Planet Tour Bushfire Aid charity concert on Friday March 13th in Melbourne !! Bringing out @LilNasX + additional! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/X6vDqB6eeF — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) February 23, 2020

Cyrus also told SMH that the concert came jointly in just a few of weeks. “You really don’t generally have time to plan, you in no way know when events like this will occur,” she explained.

“My father [country singer Billy Ray Cyrus] always advised me that daily life is a collection of changes, and that performs in instances like this. But it just started off with an strategy of going back to a location that has generally meant a great deal to me.”

The pop star included that she’s always experienced a robust connection with Australia, which reminds her of “being at house in Nashville, minus the wonderful beaches”.

Cyrus’ 19-song established at Glastonbury 2019 provided hits this sort of as ‘We Can’t Stop’ and ‘Party In The U.S.A.’. The singer also carried out addresses of songs by Metallica, 9 Inch Nails and Dolly Parton.

The bushfire reduction concert will profit the WWF Australian Wildlife and Nature Recovery Fund and The Basis for Rural and Regional Renewal. Cyrus, who is a self-proclaimed “animal lover”, explained that browsing the animals the live performance will profit will be just one of her leading priorities in Melbourne.

“One of the very first points I’m heading to do is go pay a visit to some of the animals and see 1st-hand where by some of the dollars will go,” she mentioned.