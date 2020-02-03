Miley Cyrus takes revenge on Liam Hemsworth by having a baby with Cody Simpson?

is Miley Cyrus have a baby with Cody Simpson just to annoy Liam Hemsworth? A tabloid claims this in a particularly insulting article this week. Gossip Cop The story was examined and found to be completely fake.

“Mileys pregnant … with a revenge baby!” Is the headline of a completely ridiculous northwest Items. According to a supposedly “close buddy” of Cyrus, the pop star got pregnant with her current boyfriend to “take revenge” on her ex-husband. The source, who was inexplicably excited to reveal personal details about such a close friend, claims “the only thing Liam really wanted when they married was to start a family,” so Cyrus “knows that.” the pregnancy will grapple with him. “

As if the claim that Cyrus was going to get pregnant just because of an ex wasn’t insulting enough, the tabloid speculates wildly about the shape of the singer’s body. The article said that Cyrus “appeared to confirm” the news on a Malibu beach when she debuted “the beginning of a bump” in her swimsuit. Doesn’t NW know that a woman isn’t pregnant because of her looks?

The rumor is obviously utter nonsense. Gossip Cop Checked in at a source near Cyrus, which confirms that the article is a complete fiction. Cyrus is not pregnant – and if she were, it would be highly doubtful that she would do it only to take revenge on Hemsworth.

In the meantime, Simpson has dealt with the topic of babies. In an interview on the Australian series The Kyle and Jackie O Show, Simpson said of his relationship with Cyrus: “Yes, it’s great. Were amazing. No complaints.” When the hosts asked him clearly if he wanted children, the singer replied and laughed, “None yet, buddy.” It looks like Cyrus is trying to get pregnant, her own boyfriend is not on the plan.

This is not the first attempt by a tabloid to “report” absurd stories about the relationship drama of the former child star. beginning of January Gossip Cop unmasked a very similar story from OK !, claiming that Cyrus and Simpson already had plans to have children together. Heat also published a fake story claiming that Cyrus was “still possessed” by Hemsworth, and her relationship with Simpson was just an act that made him jealous. Gossip Cop also unmasked this story and pointed to a lot of evidence that Cyrus is very happy in their new relationship. All of this drama, including Cyrus’ baby plans and her continued interest in Hemsworth, is fictional.