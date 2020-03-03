miley-cyrus-teases-new-music-soon-&-it-is-really-tremendous-rock-&-roll

Miley Cyrus is opening up about new music!

The 27-year-previous entertainer identified as into Nova’s Smallzy’s Surgery radio clearly show and dished on when we can expect some new tunes.

“I am finding tremendous shut, I am experience the urgency, I am surely actively on it and ready to go,” Miley shared. “I’ve got some tunes that is sounding tremendous rock and roll and I’m just thrilled to share, but not also substantially longer.”

She also talked about collaborating with Mark Ronson far more and teased a couple tracks on her following task have some vibes like a specific feminine rocker.

“Me and Mark, we have about two/a few songs on my subsequent job together… sort of like Joan Jett vibes to it, just bringing back again rock n roll. I at the moment have my dad’s haircut, I’m enthusiastic to deliver that also,” Miley explained.

We can’t hold out to hear all of Miley Cyrus‘ new music!