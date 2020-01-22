Militants Kill 36 Civilians in Burkina Faso Market Attack | world

Burkina Fasos President Roch Marc Christian Kabore at the Sahel Summit in Pau, France, January 13, 2020. – Reuters pic

OUAGADOUGOU, January 22 – Thirty-six civilians were killed in Burkina Faso on Monday, what the government described as a terrorist attack on a market in Sanmatenga province.

Armed militants entered the market in Alamou village and attacked people there before burning the building, the government said in a statement yesterday.

The bloodshed is part of a violent wave in the West African country that killed hundreds, drove nearly a million out of their homes, and left much of the north unregulated in the past two years.

“These repeated attacks on innocent civilians require real defense and security cooperation,” the government said.

President Roch Marc Kabore demanded two days of national mourning in response to the attack. It was not immediately clear who was responsible.

Islamist groups linked to Al Qaeda and the Islamic State have been boldly attacking civilian and military targets in Burkina Faso in recent months, including an attack on a mining convoy in November that killed nearly 40 people.

The country was once a place of relative calm in the Sahel region, but the local uprising was exacerbated by the jihadist violence and crime of its chaotic northern neighbor Mali. – Reuters