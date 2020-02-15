[military-couple-ties-knot-in-free-of-charge-desire-marriage-ceremony-thrown-by-tampa-bay-community]

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Friday began like lots of wedding ceremony times. The bridesmaids doted on the bride, and the groomsmen got all set in their possess way as the groom seasoned a blend of emotions.

“I’m pretty excited, but very nervous at the exact time. It’s been a prolonged time organizing the marriage ceremony and it is eventually listed here. I’m super excited,” Kevin Velasquez reported.

All the things was ready for the huge celebration.

“The solar is shining and we’re likely to have a lovely wedding in our Enchanted Forrest,” Bonnie McSharry, owner of the Cross Creek Ranch, stated.

The house owners of CCR 1st noticed Kevin Velasquez and Shay Barber on Information Channel 8 when he popped the question at a Tampa Bay Rays video game and she mentioned certainly.

“We just have a special put in our hearts for the armed service and genuinely respect them and honor them,” McSharry reported.

Placing issues in motion, every little thing was donated for the military services pair. Not just the location, but the pictures and movie.

“All the contemporary flowers, the wedding cake, her hair and make-up, her dress was donated,” McSharry advised 8 On Your Side’s Marco Villarreal.

All people associated donated their time and means, many of them former military.

The groom felt 1 extra emotion on his wedding ceremony day: gratitude.

“Shay and I are incredibly, extremely, pretty, glad that all people arrived with each other and donated their time for our marriage, and we couldn’t really feel more blessed, be much more blessed,” explained Kevin.

“They’re so grateful. All I have heard them do is pour praise in excess of everybody that they occur into contact with nowadays,” said Bob Thompson, a photographer and owner of Thompson Brand Photographs.

“When you know you know. As cheesy as that appears, that is my motto and I’m sticking to it. When you know you know and I uncovered a fantastic guy,” claimed the bride, Shay Velasquez.

Much more HEARTWARMING Stories FROM THE BAY Location: