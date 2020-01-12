Military officials identify two soldiers who were killed in bombings in Afghanistan

Loading...

FORT BRAGG, NC (WESH) – Two U.S. paratroopers were killed in combat in Afghanistan on Saturday, officials from Fort Bragg said.

The U.S. Department of Defense identified the casualties as 29-year-old Staff Sgt.Ian P. McLaughlin from Newport News, Virginia, and the 21-year-old Pfc. Miguel A. Villalon of Joliet, Illinois.

They were killed by an improvised explosive device on Saturday.

The Taliban assumed responsibility for the incident, which is currently under investigation.

“When our country asked its best air combat engineers to move into the danger zone, Staff Sgt. McLaughlin and Pfc.Villalon replied without hesitation. They lived by the essay line and embodied the values ​​of the American engineer,” said Col. Art Sellers, commander of the 3rd Brigade Combat Team of the 82nd Airborne Division. “Your loved ones are now surrounded by a caring community that provides comfort and support in this difficult time.”

Two service members were also injured in the incident in southern Kandahar province.

McLaughlin and Villalon conducted operations on the NATO Resolute Support mission.

Currently, between 12,000 and 13,000 U.S. soldiers are deployed to Afghanistan as part of a U.S.-led NATO mission to train, support, and advise Afghan forces.

“These paratroopers represent the best of our nation and our army,” said Maj. Gen. James Mingus, commander of the 82nd Airborne Division. “Three times volunteers, they left when our nation called and paid the ultimate victim. They are honored, mourned, but never forgotten, and we are determined to take care of their families for a lifetime. “

McLaughlin joined the army in 2012 and was transferred to the 82nd Airborne Division in 2016, where, according to Fort Bragg, he served as a horizontal civil engineer and group leader. This was his first fight.

McLaughlin’s numerous awards and medals include the Purple Heart and the Bronze Star, according to Fort Bragg.

McLaughlin is survived by his wife and children.

Villalon joined the army in 2018 and was assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division in 2019, where he served as a combat engineer. This was his first fight.

Fort Bragg says some of Villalon’s numerous awards include the Purple Heart and the Bronze Star.

Villalon is survived by his mother and father.

CNN contributed to this report.

