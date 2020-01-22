Milk Street rule for fish: cook gently, seasonally strong

Following on from his James Beard Award-winning cookbook “Milk Street: Tuesday Nights” in 2018, Christopher Kimball’s latest book is “Milk Street: The New Rules”, which challenges us to rethink the way we cook.

Kimball is one of the co-founders of America’s Test Kitchen and created Boston-based Milk Street in 2016 with a TV program, a cooking school and a magazine. In the cookbook he offers 75 new rules that he believes will simplify time in the kitchen while improving the results.

The rule for this steamed fish recipe is “Cook Gentle, Season Strong: a soft, even heat is best to keep the delicate meat of fish tender. Steaming is ideal because the heat surrounds the fish and cooks it from all sides without movement. “

“Lean white fish has a mild flavor, so before we steam the fillets, we bravely season them with garlic, ginger, oyster sauce and fiery-sweet Sriracha. For a little spice, sprinkle the gilded fish fillets with chili oil before sprinkling with the spring onions. Or sprinkle with roasted sesame seeds. Serve with steamed or stir-fried vegetables and jasmine rice. Do not reveal the pot until 8 minutes of steaming have elapsed. When you open the lid, steam is released and the pot is cooled. “

STEAMED FISH WITH SHIITAKE MUSHROOMS

3 T. oyster sauce

1 T. Sriracha

1 T. grape seed or other neutral oil

8 medium cloves of garlic, finely grated

1 T. finely grated fresh ginger

3 T. soy sauce, divided

Kosher salt and ground black pepper

4 6 oz. skinless cod, haddock or halibut fillets (each about 1 inch thick)

8 oz. shiitake mushrooms, stalked and cut into thin slices

2 T. unseasoned rice vinegar

1 T. packaged light or dark brown sugar

2 spring onions, cut into thin slices

In a shallow bowl or pie dish, beat the oyster sauce, Sriracha sauce, oil, garlic, ginger, 2 tablespoons of soy sauce and ½ teaspoon of salt and pepper. Add the fillets and turn to coat, gently rub in the sauce. Add the mushrooms and mix until evenly covered. Marinate for about 10 minutes at room temperature.

Place a steam basket in a large Dutch oven. Add enough water to fill the bottom of the pot without touching the basket. Remove the basket. Cover the pot and let simmer on medium to high.

Meanwhile, miss the steam basket with cooking spray. Place the fish in an even layer in the basket and cover the fillets with the mushrooms, arranging evenly. Place the basket back in the pot, cover and steam over medium until the fish flakes easily, 8 to 12 minutes.

Meanwhile, stir in a small bowl the vinegar, sugar, the remaining 1 tablespoon of soy sauce and ¼ cup of water. When the fish is ready, use a thin metal spatula to transfer the fillets and mushrooms to a dish. Sprinkle with the spring onions and serve with the sauce next to it. Makes 4 portions.

(Extract from “Milk Street: The New Rules” by Christopher Kimball. Used with permission from Little, Brown and Co., New York. All rights reserved.)