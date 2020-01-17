Milky Chance on ‘Dance Monkey’ is a controversial start to 2020

It was without a doubt the biggest song that came from Australia in 2019, and now the new season of Friday cover song sessions has started. Milky chance has had a big start Sounds and me“Dance Monkey” for Like A Version.

The German band tried to tackle the monstrous hit for the second installment of this year’s LAV, which is a bold move in and of itself, and although they have developed their own funky touch musically, it’s not that good for the players.

I can’t imagine what the infamous Triple-J text line should look like today, but the reactions in the comments are … well, they’re pretty brutal.

Yikes.

The nose-heavy vocals, for which Tones And I is known, are fully shared by Milky Chance singers Clemens Rehbein, but I feel like they could have slowed it down, put it down to an octave where Rehbein didn’t strain his voice to beat it, and could turn it into a real sultry, funky jam.

Instrumentally, really cool shit is going on here. From the Jumanji-quality tom drum beat to the vibrating guitar that sounds like a woodpecker humming a tune, it’s a damn good interpretation, but it seems to have missed the target for a lot of Triple J listeners.

Take a look at the cover of Milky Chance below and give us your thoughts because I am completely torn as to what to do with this.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XuuCmGvmMi4 [/ embed]

Image:

YouTube / Triple J