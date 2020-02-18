[mill-hill-pedestrian-‘shaken’-soon-after-being-threatened-with-gun-by-thug-in-bike-helmet]

We will use your electronic mail handle only for sending you newsletters. Please see ourPrivacy Recognizefor aspects of your information security legal rights Invalid E mail

A pedestrian has been still left “shaken” right after he was threatened with a gun in Mill Hill.

The gentleman was strolling on Ravensdale Road at 3.10pm on Monday (February 17) when he was approached by a man carrying a motorcycle helmet.

The victim was reportedly threatened with a gun in what is staying investigated as a probable attempted theft.

Detectives are also investigating the possibility that the attack was a loathe criminal offense. The victim was reportedly Jewish and Mill Hill is one of the premier Jewish communities in London.

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police claimed: “Law enforcement were being termed next reviews of a man with a firearm.

“Officers attended, which includes professional firearms officers.

“The suspect is alleged to have threatened a further person ahead of fleeing.

“There is no proof of a firearm staying discharge. We have not had any studies of accidents.”

No 1 has been arrested in link with the incident.

Everyone with data is questioned to phone law enforcement on 101, quoting ref 4869 17/02/2020. Alternatively make contact with Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800555111 or report on the internet listed here.

