[mill-hill-pedestrian-‘shaken’-soon-after-being-threatened-with-gun-by-thug-in-bike-helmet]

A pedestrian has been still left “shaken” right after he was threatened with a gun in Mill Hill.
The gentleman was strolling on Ravensdale Road at 3.10pm on Monday (February 17) when he was approached by a man carrying a motorcycle helmet.
The victim was reportedly threatened with a gun in what is staying investigated as a probable attempted theft.
Detectives are also investigating the possibility that the attack was a loathe criminal offense. The victim was reportedly Jewish and Mill Hill is one of the premier Jewish communities in London.
A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police claimed: “Law enforcement were being termed next reviews of a man with a firearm.
“Officers attended, which includes professional firearms officers.
“The suspect is alleged to have threatened a further person ahead of fleeing.
“There is no proof of a firearm staying discharge. We have not had any studies of accidents.”
No 1 has been arrested in link with the incident.
Everyone with data is questioned to phone law enforcement on 101, quoting ref 4869 17/02/2020. Alternatively make contact with Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800555111 or report on the internet listed here.
Examine crime in your space by placing your postcode into our handy widget below:
Want more information? Go to our homepage.
Do you have a story? Electronic mail [email protected]