[milla-jovovich-totes-the-big-jawblade-in-new-monster-hunter-posters]

The hunt for monsters will start out in just a few months. A couple of new Monster Hunter posters debuted online many thanks to IGN, showcasing two of the protagonists of the forthcoming adaptation of the famous videogame collection. Just one of the posters characteristics Milla Jovovich‘s Captain Natalie Artemis even though the other has Tony Jaa’s The Hunter. Both equally the protagonists are armed to the enamel and prepared to acquire some monsters’ lifetime. The hardcore enthusiasts of the saga have by now identified their iconic weaponry, the Huge Jawblade and the Great Hunter’s Bow. The wasteland behind the characters bears a strong resemblance to Monster Hunter Earth‘s Wildspire Wastes region. You can test the new Monster Hunter posters in the gallery down below.

The Monster Hunter series is made up of action purpose-actively playing video games wherever players and their close friends get the job done together to get down larger-than-existence beasts in a dwelling, respiratory ecosystem.

Directed by Paul W.S. Anderson, Monster Hunter stars Milla Jovovich (Resident Evil franchise, Hellboy) and Tony Jaa. The movie will also star Ron Perlman (Generate), T.I. Harris (Ant-Person and The Wasp), Diego Boneta (Luis Miguel, Rock of Ages), as well as Meagan Excellent (Code Black) and Josh Helman (X-Adult males: Times of Long term Previous).

The plot centers on the chief of a UN armed forces group named Artemis, played by Jovovich, who is transported to an additional realm populated by monsters. There she fulfills the Hunter (Jaa), with the two teaming up to near a portal to prevent monsters from attacking earth.

Monster Hunter will strike theaters on September 4, 2020. What do you believe about the Monster Hunter posters? What are your expectations for this motion picture? Allow us know in the feedback area below.