Millennial week – InsideHook

The turn of the millennium.

We have been obsessed with this particular type of person for well over a decade. The generation that grew up after 9/11; those who grew up plugged in; those who have left the suburbs and may now return; those who are supposed to give up their dream of owning a home to eat more avocado toast; those who say “OK Boomer”; those who apparently kill everything they touch and apparently cannot get enough of friends.

All of this and now they’re approaching middle age.

Depending on who you ask, the first millennia will hit the big 4-0 either this year or next year. Some say people who were born when Jimmy Carter ended his single term deserve the label, while Pew believes 1981 is the millennial-generation X border.

Wherever you are in the matter, the fact remains that the children are not so young anymore. They take over the people and take control of our most powerful political, financial and social institutions. The generation that we’ve been so obsessed with picking apart over the past decade has grown up.

That fascinates us at InsideHook. Our workforce includes authors, editors, contributors and readers from Boomers to Gen. Zers (How are you, fellow children?) And everything in between. So we asked them: What can we expect from the millennial that is approaching the Middle Ages? What’s next and what will be your legacy?

Welcome to Millennial Week.