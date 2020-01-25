Millennials conquer Hollywood and bring the 90s with them

Depending on who you ask, the first millennia will turn 40 this year or next. This week we will look at the trends and problems that will define you as you enter middle age.

It’s like we never left the 1980s.

When you turn on your TV, The Goldbergs and the guy who wrote The Art of the Deal are addressed by a podium on the White House lawn. It feels like synthesizers represent an adult musician on an album (see: Tyler, creator Igor), and Hollywood plans to restart everything from Clue to another Ghostbusters film.

When will our obsession with the “greed is good” decade finally go away? If today’s millennia follow the example of their cultural ancestors, maybe this year.

Let’s rewind: As early as 2016, the author / DJ Lori Majewski (Mad World) Vulture explained why television was suddenly flooded with staples from the Reagan era such as Journey, Phil Collins and Tears For Fears.

“We have been listening to Led Zeppelin for decades,” she said. “You know,” sympathy for the devil “was used in everything, right? We heard these songs over and over again. Now that people are in their late thirties to early fifties, they literally run the shows this cool music is heard. “

This 80s children’s rise to creative positions explains why you still listen to INXS or A-ha in shows that are said to target today’s teenagers (Hello, Riverdale, and Umbrella Academy). Or why Stranger Things is the most watched show on Netflix. And maybe why we are still debating Star Wars – yes, a film from the late 70s, but which also demonstrated the sensitivity of every child in the following decade.

If we look at today’s 35- to 40-year-olds in the creative world – and they follow the pattern that Majewski already established in 2016 – we will soon be flooded with ideas and concepts from these millennia ‘formative years. That is around 1995-2000, when the same creatives were teenagers and young adults.

Of course, the nostalgia for the 90s is already there: you can see it in the chunky sneakers and Jerry Seinfeld becomes a style icon, you can hear it in the feedback-drenched sounds of car seat headrests or soccer mommy. But when are we really going to start living in it?

Well, we are.

The future of film is … the 1990s

Jonah Hill was ahead of the revival when he made Mid90s, one of two major films made in the Clinton era last year (the other was Captain Marvel, which spanned the days of Elastica, Blockbuster, and AOL). “When I watch films like Dazed and Confused or Diner, there is usually a 20-year clock where people have the time or perspective to look back,” Hill said in Newsweek.

Mid90s was released by A24, a boutique film studio / rental company (Lady Bird, Moonlight, The Witch, Uncut Gems) that dates back to Miramax’s glorious 90s era (yes, before we knew anything about co-founder Harvey Weinstein). , The company is not specialized in a particular genre. However, the indication of “A24” in the credits is a calling card for cinephiles, to whom we demand something good. Even the online shop is cool.

Surprisingly, not many mainstream films released this year or next seem to be released in the 90s, but Hollywood will surely cause a stir among many franchisees from that time. Last year we had the latest Kevin Smith film starring Jay and Silent Bob (a loose split from the Clerks from 1994), a successful sequel to Jumanji (1995), and a kind of sequel to M. Night Shyamalan’s 2000 semi-hit Unbreakable in Glass. (We’ll pretend there aren’t men in Black Spinoff as Will Smith seemed.)

Speaking of (Will) Smith, 2020 already brought us a very successful Bad Boys for Life – the third film in a series that started in 1995 – and we will soon see restarts / sequels to Mortal Kombat, The Matrix, Scream, Space Jam, The Craft, Blade and Austin Powers. And somehow a TV series based on the Flop Event Horizon from 1997, so that another generation can be drawn for life.

The name of the game on TV: restarts

We won’t get as many friends as everyone wants. But we’ve recently seen updates to Party of Five, Sabrina, and Mad About You – and soon we’ll be seeing the ultimate restart from the post-grunge era in Hulu: High Fidelity, a television reinterpretation of Nick Hornsby’s 1995 and 1995 novel following 2000 film.

More TV nostalgia in the works: sequels and restarts of NYPD Blue, Buffy the Vampire Slayer (which the CW network is ripping off every week anyway) and Lizzie McGuire.

As for the 90s, could that use new stories? I don’t think we saw the latest from Law & Order, Ally McBeal, Dawson’s Creek, Felicity, Sports Night, or ER, either in name or as a sequel.

And isn’t it time for Shia LaBeouf to think about an Even Stevens update?

The return of the soundtrack?

While Hollywood picked up on the film and television concepts of the late 1990s, the actual sounds of the decade appear to be appearing in retro advertising on radio and television stations. But we expect the music supervisors to catch up at some point and we’ll be fed up with “Wannabe”, “Torn” and “Bitter Sweet Symphony”.

More interesting? Musical trends from the end of the century celebrate a not so quiet comeback behind the scenes. Experience Oneohtrix Point Never’s dramatic result for Uncut Gems, originating from Warp Records and undoubtedly (in spirit) reminiscent of the Aphex Twin and Squarepusher IDM that dominated the label in the 1990s.

And then there’s Trent Reznor, who (along with Atticus Ross) scored Watchmen, the best TV soundtrack of the past year. The driving, threatening, and occasionally contradicting sounds that the nine-inch-nails leader produced for the HBO series would not have been out of place on The Downward Spiral (especially the song titles; here one hopes, “Now With a Motherfucking Gun “gets an Emmy nod).

As for revived genres, we’re certainly ready for the return of the trip-hop genre – the genre that was canonized by Tricky, Portishead, and Massive Attack – that has recently been adopted by people like Billie Eilish. Or rap rock that isn’t stupid, like the Judgment Night soundtrack or the recently reunited Rage Against the Machine (which was a staple of the first two Matrix films, by the way). In film and television there is always a place for sensual down-tempo songs or aggressive guitar anthems.

And why not both? Now could be the perfect time for Hollywood to revitalize the soundtrack for several artists and genres and bring this concept back to the high 90s (see: all early Tarantino films, Cruel Intentions, Lost Highway, Trainspotting, etc.). Right now we’re dealing with the popularity and backlash of Spotify’s algorithmic playlists. Having a human hand to guide and enlighten us could be a retro movement that could embrace any age group.