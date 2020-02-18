[Miller sales opportunities Morgan Condition earlier South Carolina Condition, seventy eight-72]

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (AP) — Malik Miller had 14 factors to direct 5 Morgan Condition players in double figures as the Bears defeated South Carolina Point out 78-72 on Monday evening.

Lagio Grantsaan and David Syfax Jr. added 13 points apiece for the Bears. Sherwyn Devonish and Stanley Davis chipped in 12 details each.

Rayshawn Neal had 17 details and six helps for the Bulldogs (11-13, 6-6 Mid-Japanese Conference). Tariq Simmons added 17 points and six rebounds. Damani Applewhite had 10 points, nine rebounds and three blocks.

The Bears boost to two- from the Bulldogs this period. Morgan State defeated South Carolina Point out 77-63 on Jan. six. Morgan Condition (14-14, 8-five) faces Delaware State at property upcoming Monday. South Carolina State requires on Bethune-Cookman on the highway on Saturday.