Millie Bobby Brown Just Brought Back The Hoedown Throwdown

Millie Bobby Brown has just brought back again the Hoedown Throwdown and I simply demand that we make this the upcoming TikTok dance challenge.

The Stranger Things star was a wee tiny five-12 months-outdated when the Hannah Montana Movie hit theatres in 2009, but she has made it obvious that she was not also youthful to love the cinematic masterpiece.

“Still remember my hoedown throwdown,” she captioned the movie with the hashtag #range1admirer.

In addition to the video, Millie Bobby Brown also shared an amazing throwback picture wearing a triple-threat combo of double denim, a pink cowboy hat and ugg boots.

We basically just cannot assistance but like a 16-year-previous executing standard 16-year-old things like understanding people completely-choreographed Disney dances. MBB is a purpose design for teens, and I’m significantly hoping her impact benefits in the Hoedown Throwdown becoming ~a issue~ once again.

There is a entire library of legendary dance routines from the 90s and early 00s to train oneself in isolation. From people legendary Disney Channel dance-a-longs to previous college Britney Spears audio video clips, there’s much more than ample to retain you in good shape and occupied for as very long as we’re compelled to stay within.

So… Does this imply that the Hoedown Throwdown is great all over again? If popular 16-yr-olds are still doing the iconic dance almost a ten years immediately after we discovered it in our childhood bedrooms, that signifies it’s beautifully satisfactory for all of us to commit our Saturday nights practising our zig-zag across the ground, suitable?

https://www.youtube.com/enjoy?v=bE9sjXvo3VY