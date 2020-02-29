millie-bobby-brown-obtained-the-cutest-new-puppy!

You have to see Millie Bobby Brown‘s new dog!

The 16-calendar year-old Stranger Matters actress launched enthusiasts to her lovable fluffy brown puppy Winnie on Instagram on Friday (February 28).

“I shall simply call her winnie, and she shall be mine,” Millie captioned a lovable snap of the duo sharing a kiss.

“She shall be my winnie. ♡,” Millie added.

