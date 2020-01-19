Millie Bobby Brown shines in all-white outfit at SAG Awards 2020 | SAG Awards 2020, Millie Bobby Brown, SAG Awards

Millie Bobby Brown made a superb arrival at 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards!

The 15-year-old star of Godzilla: King of the Monsters is out for the event held on Sunday January 19 at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles.

She paired her long sleeve white dress with matching pants and heels, styling her hair in an elegant style.

Millie present tonight, and she and she Strange things the co-stars are nominated for an exceptional performance by an ensemble in a dramatic series.

The SAG Awards recognize the best cinematographic and television performances and only the actors vote for the winner. Be sure to connect this evening at 8 p.m. EST / 5 p.m. PST on TNT and TBS.

For information: Millie Bobby Brown wearing Louis Vuitton personalized with Cartier jewelry.

