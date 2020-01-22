Million dollar bonus: the price of the Canadian escape from Meghan and Harry

COMMENT:

It is a huge property worth $ 20 million and for six weeks before Christmas it was a sanctuary for Prince Harry, Meghan and their nine month old son Archie.

They hiked, according to reports, and jogged, enjoying the privacy of the small enclave of the Pacific. Then the news came where they were and the press came outside and that’s where they stay.

While the photos show a sheet of plastic preventing anyone from peeping inside the field, the tension between the Sussexes and the growing media pack just outside their doors should only intensify.

Overnight, Harry and Meghan called the lawyers, after photos of Meghan with baby Archie and his dogs were splashed in newspapers in the UK. A firm acting for the couple sent a letter alleging that the shots had been taken by paparazzi “hiding in the bushes and spying”.

In a passionate speech on Sunday evening, Harry said that he now hoped for a more “peaceful” life.

However, according to a famous photographer who spent weeks on Vancouver Island, this wish is unlikely to come true. He says that “the appetite for photos is not going to end” and that a photo of the trio could be worth up to $ 1 million.

Giles Harrison of the London Entertainment Group spent two weeks on the island, including photographing Meghan when she departed by floatplane for a day trip to Vancouver last week. He says there is no way the frenzy around them will die out.

“They are one of those celebrities who, no matter what, no matter what they do, you will make money from it,” said Harrison, who has 25 years of experience as a celebrity snapper, at news.com .at. “There were people who were just following his mother and they made a fortune.”

However, it paints a much more complicated picture of the relationship of the royal renegades with the paparazzi rather than simply that of the hunter and the hunted.

“I am confident that, to some extent, they have been in this game long enough to know exactly what would happen (when they leave the royal family and arrive in Canada),” he said. “I really think Meghan Markle knew what was going to happen. And I think all she does is help, at least from her point of view, make her mark and help advance her cause. And that helps to make it famous. “

“She could have led a quiet life, opened shops and congratulated old ladies at the hospital (as a member of the royal family) and they could have had tighter control over the press and press coverage than ‘today.” “

The uncomfortable fact that, despite the withdrawal of royal front-line functions (in part, according to the couple, due to the treatment reserved by the media), nothing can be obtained, ironically and tragically opened the floodgates.

Adding fuel to this fire represents the huge sums of money involved.

Harrison says that photos of Meghan could end up costing the photographer $ 200,000 once they have been sold at various outlets. However, a photo of the Sussex trio, especially one in which you could see Archie’s face, could ultimately represent a seven-digit payday for a snapper.

Although there is a prevailing impression that the photographers have followed all the movements of the family, Harrison says that the situation is more civilized.

“Everyone there (on behalf of a newspaper) is under strict orders not to follow them,” he said. “And everyone was 100% respectful of that. You watch them come out of the aisle and (the thought is), ‘Let’s give them some leeway.’ You don’t have to follow the car. “

Chance and guesswork are the secret to the images of paparazzi coming out of the island, he says.

“Nine times out of ten, you are probably wrong,” he says. “Somewhere along this, in these 10 times that you’re going to be, you’re going to meet them.”

Meghan and Harry lived a largely protected life from paparazzi in the UK, but no such rule exists in North America. Photo / AP

Pictures of a smiling Meghan walking towards a seaplane that went global last week, Harrison thinks that the Duchess, at one point, would have had an “idea” that she was in the crosshairs of photographers that day .

“They may not have known that anyone had followed them, but they certainly should have known at some point,” he said. “If you can get a picture of her and she doesn’t know it, then her safety isn’t doing a very good job.”

Although Harrison is now temporarily back in Los Angeles, he also argues that Meghan would likely have known that she had been shot as she approached the exit of a local hiking trail after taking a walk with Archie, the dogs Oz and Guy, and two from his security team. “I think they would have known,” he said. “If you notice, she is smiling and the bodyguards are behind her, so it is not as if she is talking to the bodyguards and smiling.

“The bodyguards would have just walked past her (if she didn’t want to be photographed). They couldn’t have gotten a clear photo.”

He also points out that the Duchess is known to have spent time on this particular trail before and that the car in which she and her bodyguards were traveling was parked in a visible location.

“I don’t think these (paparazzi) are hiding as much. I mean, they may have kept their distance but like I said, it was a forehand for her to walk from there to the car.”

The (UK) Telegraph reports that “sources close to the celebrity photo agencies… insist that the duchesses’ bodyguards be aware that the latest photos have been taken in a public place”.

Although Harry and Meghan have not yet indicated which North American city they plan to create a second home, Toronto, Vancouver and Los Angeles have all been mentioned. Harrison is adamant that media attention will not stop and that they both expected the press storm to follow them when they left the UK.

“They know how important they are,” he says. “They know how important this story is and they know how important this story will be.

“It’s not going to end just because you left England. And it’s not going to end because you sent a letter from lawyers.”

Life in Meghan’s hometown could be even worse. According to Harrison: “If they come to the United States, the tabloids are going to have a day in the field.”

Is there a scenario in which they could find a quiet life, I ask Harrison.

Amazingly, he replied: “Zero”.

