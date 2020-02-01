Millionaire Moms: Meet the Kiwi Women Who Started a Home Business

By
Nellie Donald
-
0
30
Millionaire Moms: Meet the Kiwi Women Who Started a Home Business

When personal trainer Nikki Clarke had her first baby, she didn’t know that her search for a bra would translate into a multi-million dollar export business.

Clarke could not find a nursing bra for high impact sports. The type of clothing she had in mind just didn’t exist. Trying to breastfeed in a fitted sports bra and a racerback top was a bit like wrestling with the lion.

Pictured with her husband Adam and their four children. Photo / provided

Clarke in one of the bras. Photo / Candenshae

Mothers who start businesses are often referred to as “mumpreneurs,” a term criticized as patronizing in a study by payment specialist Moneycorp last year.

Lynley Edwards, aka The Lunchbox Queen, did not want to return to a full-time job in sports and travel marketing after her maternity leave ended. Part-time local jobs made her $ 20 an hour or less, which did not excite her, so she started looking for business ideas.

Starting a business during parental leave has become easier in some ways, says Nicola Smith, who started educational editor Essential Resources in 2000 when her four children were between 2 and 6 years old.

Nicola Smith of Essential Resources. Photo / File

