Millionaire Moms: Meet the Kiwi Women Who Started a Home Business

When personal trainer Nikki Clarke had her first baby, she didn’t know that her search for a bra would translate into a multi-million dollar export business.

Clarke could not find a nursing bra for high impact sports. The type of clothing she had in mind just didn’t exist. Trying to breastfeed in a fitted sports bra and a racerback top was a bit like wrestling with the lion.

This is a problem that put Clarke on a path to join a selected group of home parents who have created export businesses with global follow-ups.

Without experience in the rag trade, Clarke set out to solve her own problem and, in fact, the same problem that mothers faced as far as Brazil, Russia and Israel.

Instead of going back to work in 2014 at the gymnasium across the street from her home as she planned, Clarke took a year off to develop her business idea. She was lucky that her husband Adam was also a personal trainer and could sometimes take the baby to the gym with him.

Pictured with her husband Adam and their four children. Photo / provided

Clarke started her business trip by making fun of the type of support bra that worked for both exercise and breastfeeding, which she shared online with friends – validating her intuition that it was an essential product.

“Right from the start, we thought there was definitely a market. I started by posting a photo (on social media) of what we wanted to do. My friends said,” Oh my God, I need. “There was so much positivity around it.”

It was enough, Clarke thought, to earn a little money and a company called Cadenshae was born.

To start the business, Clarkes had to order $ 20,000 of product. He arrived at the 75 m² couple’s home in Ruakākā, Northland, just two weeks after Nikki’s second child was born. It was scary, said Clarke, but the worst that could happen was that they should give it away for free.

The reality was that by the end of the first year, Cadenshae had sold $ 300,000 worth of bras and other maternity sportswear such as nursing tops and maternity shorts and sports leggings. Clarke pinched the numbers. However, these revenues have doubled year on year and will amount to $ 5 million this year. “It’s so much. It’s been a crazy race.”

The company won two Westpac Northland Business Awards, in 2016 and 2018, for the best emerging business and the best small business, and in November of this year was named in the Deloitte Fast 50: Fastest Growing Businesses in New Zealand. Cadenshae was so successful that Adam had to give up his day job.

Clarke in one of the bras. Photo / Candenshae

Approximately 70% of Cadenshae’s sales are outside of New Zealand and the Clarkes are very appreciative of the advice and support they have received from NZTE.

The couple now employ 15 people at a One Tree Point warehouse. Staff members include all four of their parents and sometimes their children. To date, they have sold, packaged and shipped over 100,000 packages.

The couple have had four children since the start of the business.

Mothers who start businesses are often referred to as “mumpreneurs,” a term criticized as patronizing in a study by payment specialist Moneycorp last year.

Sixty-five percent of people viewed it as negative while entrepreneur is already a genderless term.

Adam Clarke, 35, says he receives a lot of “well-intentioned” sexist remarks. We often ask him: “How does your wife do all this?” assuming he has a secondary parenting seat, leaving his wife to manage the majority of child care, home and business.

“We have witnessed a major change in the functioning of households since the 1980s, but we still have a long way to go.

“There is always an idea that women are responsible at home, while men are the artisans of money, and when they return home, they can lift their feet.

“These views must be rejected. Many women I know make more money than their partners, and many dads I know donate everything at home too – this should be recognized, accepted and celebrated.

“It’s grumbling to me that in 2019 we are not entirely there. Things are not equal.”

Nikki agrees that when a woman returns to work, she is still considered the primary caregiver and should perform her work to the same standards as she did before having her baby.

“It can be extremely difficult when their partner is not supportive enough or his workplace is not open to the fact that he may have to do more at home now that he is a father.

“Women need more support. Dads need to be available for pickups, sick days, getting milk on the way home, etc. Not only that, but we need employers to encourage their dads who work well … be a dad. “

Among New Zealanders who requested parental leave as their primary caregiver in 2019, 98.59% were women and 1.41% were men.

New Zealand’s most famous homemaker is Clarke Gayford, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern’s fiancé who takes care of their daughter, Neve.

Ardern took six weeks of maternity leave in 2018 and has been praised around the world.

Another powerful woman who interrupted her leave to return to work was former Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer. She announced her pregnancy the day she was appointed executive director in 2012. She only took two weeks of paid vacation after having her son.

Mayer was named one of the 100 most influential people of Time magazine worldwide and described as “pioneer and pioneer and inspiration for women around the world”.

She also returned to work in less than a month in 2015 after having twin daughters.

Kiwi workers are entitled to a maximum of 52 weeks of parental leave, including 22 weeks paid for by the government. Although many companies offer their workers more private deals. The allowance will go up to 26 weeks in July.

The maximum allowance is $ 585.80 before tax, which can be difficult for the average family to live on.

Lynley Edwards, aka The Lunchbox Queen, did not want to return to a full-time job in sports and travel marketing after her maternity leave ended. Part-time local jobs made her $ 20 an hour or less, which did not excite her, so she started looking for business ideas.

“I wanted something that belonged to me and I also wanted something that would use my brain,” says Edwards, a mother of two at Devonport.

At first, she started blogging about children’s products, but realized that advertising alone would not bring a sustainable income.

Edwards’ first case study was a product that had interested his social media followers: a scooter stand. She went so far as to build a prototype. The cost of construction, however, was prohibitive and the product would be a one-time purchase, which means that there is not much of a market for repeat sales.

The idea for The Lunchbox Queen was transformed from the lunches she gave to her daughter. During school trips, Edwards noticed that the other children’s lunch boxes were full of lots of chocolate and lollipops. She knew there had to be a better way, although the concept of zero waste isn’t exactly what it is now.

“I wanted to show people that you could give children healthy food in a way that would appeal to them. Likewise, she had researched the scooter stand market. Edwards initially turned her energies to the sale of products related to children’s lunches. “

She started with $ 1,000 in stock, which were mainly lunch box accessories such as fancy food cutters, food choices and reusable mini sauce bottles, presented in bento-style lunch boxes.

When Edwards started posting his wares on social media, the response was intriguing. Customers wanted lunch boxes. Edwards was able to change direction quickly and The Lunchbox Queen was launched in November 2014.

The company took off quickly and has accumulated 15,000 Instagram followers and 25,000 on Facebook. It aims to inspire potential buyers through social media posts, not for sale. An online friendship with blogger Kiwi Happy Mum Happy Child, who promotes The Lunchbox Queen to 340,000 subscribers, has helped boost sales significantly.

Edwards broke through the $ 1 million mark of sales in July of this year and has for some time matched the income of her husband, Colin, director of real estate sales. She still works only during school hours, but has to work extra hours during peak hours from October to February.

She had the market all by herself for the first 18 months. The competitors came and went. Often they sell cheap imitations from China and there is a rumor that the product is not up to par. There are, however, two competitors who scored.

The “next level” is a dilemma for Edwards. Further development would mean hiring staff and space, which would mean that she was not home after school for her children. She currently has a storage unit in Glenfield and a house brimming with products.

The alternative is a business exit plan, which, thanks to its social media, is a good option. “It has always been very important for me to build something to sell. Even in the first two years when I was not earning much, I knew I was building an asset, which is why I kept going.”

Work-life balance is the million dollar question for Edwards. “This is the most difficult thing. Having it at home, I am never absent. When I go on vacation, I answer emails, especially having all the stock at home. I would love to have a little shop and I’d talk to people. ” But this comes with additional overhead costs.

The money helped the Edwards explore their passion for traveling. The family has been able to vacation in Fiji, Australia and Europe in recent years thanks to the business.

Starting a business during parental leave has become easier in some ways, says Nicola Smith, who started educational editor Essential Resources in 2000 when her four children were between 2 and 6 years old.

Smith had no education or publishing training, but a casual conversation with his aunt Geraldine Sloane led the couple to the founding of the business. Smith started working from his home office / laundry in Invercargill.

Today, 19 years later, the company is based in commercial premises in the same city. It exports more than it sells in New Zealand, employs more than 20 people and publishes on behalf of 150 authors.

Nicola Smith of Essential Resources. Photo / File

At the start of Smith’s business, there were no 20 hours of free childcare, so the kids were banished to the next room, while the older kids didn’t fill the envelopes. It doesn’t sound very PC, says Smith, but was little different from his experience growing up on the farm.

It is not only women who start a business while on parental leave.

One of these dads at home was Darren Rawlins, who started his business, the Family Dispute Resolution Service.

When lawyer Rawlins and his wife, Ella, moved to New Zealand from the United Kingdom, he stayed at home with their 2-year-old and 3-month-old children, Pip and Leni, and worked in optometry.

The family moved to their alternate positions. Darren established contacts across the country during this time and was able to connect with conflict resolution clients such as the ACC, various district health boards and lawyers. The family now lives in Auckland.

Baby clothing brands Kiwi Bobux and Nature Baby are great examples of businesses launched while the owner was on maternity leave, says Lisa Thompson, general manager of clients for New Zealand Trade & Enterprise.

NZTE introduces exporters such as Cadenshae to other entrepreneurs, helps them find and launch new markets, and advises on strategy, governance, sales, and many other areas of business, says Thompson.

“(Parental leave) can be a really creative time for people when they have some space to think about things.”

