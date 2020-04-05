Millions join Prime Minister Modi’s “9pm – 9min” call, Covid-19 anti-theft lights – news from India

Millions of people across the country have turned off the lights of their homes, showing solidarity in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

Lights came on, torches were lit, and mobile lanterns flashed from the balcony, responding to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call.

In a video message on Friday, the prime minister asked people to use lamps or candles to “cause coronavirus darkness”. The act itself, he said, will send a powerful message to a world greatly affected by the deadly SARS-CoV-2 virus.

Many users posted pictures of themselves participating in the 9:00 to 9min initiative. They were seen to be following the norms of social distance and doing so.

Covid-19, a disease caused by coronavirus, has affected more than 3,000 people nationwide and left close to 100 dead. India is under a 21-day imprisonment announced by Prime Minister Modi on March 24 in his address to the nation.

Blocking, which has affected the economy, is important for breaking the contagion cycle, the prime minister said in his address. He also apologized to people for the trouble, but said he knew he would forgive him because it was the right thing to do.

The virus, which launched from China in December last year, spread rapidly around the world and infected more than one million people in just 93 days. Over 200 countries are under her hands; The U.S. is hardest hit right now where the virus has spread to the community, and President Donald Trump has said the recovery will take weeks and weeks.

In India, the government has so far claimed that there is no spread in the community and has launched an aggressive suppression strategy to check the spread of the disease.

