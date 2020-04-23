Millions more files for unemployment benefits as the coronavirus blocks the economy

Millions of more Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week, pushing the number of unemployment benefit claims over the past five weeks and over 26 million, as the U.S. economy continues to recover from the coronavirus outbreak and the unprecedented economic closure.

The U.S. Department of Labor reported that 4,427.00 Americans applied for unemployment benefits in the week ending April 18, slightly better than the 4.25 million requests expected by analysts interviewed by FactSet. The five-week total now stands at over 26 million. The continuous requests for unemployment benefits – a progressive number – reached 15,976 million.

The previous week’s level was revised from 8,000 to 5,237,000. The four-week moving average was 5,786,500, an increase of 280,000 from the revised average of the previous week, the Department of Labor said.

While off the charts, the numbers are not yet a true reflection of the current state of the United States job market, where people continue to struggle to file applications and where companies continue to face roadblocks promising stimulus funding to maintain their workers on the payroll.

The seasonally adjusted insured unemployment rate was 11% for the week ending April 11, an increase of 2.8 percentage points from the unadvised rate of the previous week.

“This marks the highest level of the seasonally insured unemployment rate in the history of seasonally adjusted series,” said the Department of Labor.

The government reported that the economy lost 701,000 jobs in March – most after the Great Recession – although that figure only reflected the onset of the pandemic before the U.S. economy reached a virtual dead end. Economists predict April’s non-farm payrolls will show an unemployment rate of 20% or more.

