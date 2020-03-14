Millions Spend Coronavirus Developing Bunkers, Air Filtration Systems

exclusive

The TMZ Composite

The coronavirus has prompted panic to search underground and take on the global pandemic … but that – in addition to the air they breathe – could cost them millions.

TMZ talks to some of the bizarre bunker dealers, and they tell us that business is usually slow this time of year but the coronavirus has some business.

The folks at Rising S – their glitzy shelters from 50k to 1 million bucks – tell TMZ in the last few weeks, they’ve had almost 1,000 questions, with a set of sales results for in their super-custom underground shelters. Specifically, Rising S told us that their unique safe space would protect them from the frequent spread of coronavirus. The short answer? To a degree.

We were told by Rising S – whose backlog increased from 2 weeks to 2 months during the crisis – it could provide, at great expense, non-perishable food and medical supplies. And, for those who break a pretty penny, there are free perks – customers get a 5-gallon hand sanitizer (made by Rising S), masks, rubber gloves and bleach.

One of the craziest and most profitable buying deals that the Rising S has just received is actually from Japan … when a customer buys nearly 1,000 air filtration systems in 2 weeks. ago for a daunting price tag of $ 3 million. However, most Rising S customers are in the U.S.

Within Vivos Underground Survival Shelters, reps told TMZ … sales so far are up over 400%. So much … we were told by potential customers visiting the Vivos Underground Survival Shelter site in South Dakota and renting bunkers.

We were told by some specific asked if they could rent a bunker in 6 months … in the hopes that that was all the time they needed before it crisis in the medical world finally left.