Millwall’s victory over Reading was marred by reports of homophobic chants in The Den when the stadium announcer sent a message to fans

Goals from Matt Smith and Jon Dadi Bodvarsson in the second half brought Millwall a 2-0 win over Reading

Smith’s powerful goal put Millwall in the lead before Bodvarsson came off the bench to secure all three points. He continued the excellent shape of the Lions under Gary Rowett.

The stadium announcer in Millwall had to warn fans after homophobic chants could be heard in The Den

However, the result is overshadowed by the off-field incident in which referee Keith Stroud stopped the game in the first half.

Stroud was called by his assistant in front of the East Stand to report homophobic chants from parts of home support.

There was a delay in which Stroud informed both managers of what was happening before the fans were warned at half-time through the speaker system.

Millwall – who had received a £ 10,000 fine from his fans for racist chants last year – could now be considered for further FA punishment.

Millwall star Matt Smith celebrates his goal

The home team deserved their victory on the pitch, leaving them outside the play-offs only due to goal differences after a fight against an organized team from Reading, which was beaten for the first time in 10 games.

In the first half, much of the field drama revolved around Millwall striker Tom Bradshaw. At first he thought he should have been fined when he went into the pits, but Stroud booked the Millwall for the simulation.

Ten minutes later, Smith’s header noticed that Bradshaw had no mark six meters from the goal, but he could only tame towards Rafael Cabral.

Smith himself went shortly before the break and this time met Murray Wallace’s deep cross.

The result will undoubtedly be outshone for Rowett and his team

Reading goalkeeper Rafael came out of his goal and hit the ball, Smith was there first, but his 15 meter header just trickled across the empty net.

At the other end, Reading had a few good moments – especially when Yakou Meite was the quickest to respond to Sam Baldock’s downfall to see that his shot was blocked – but he never got a shot on goal.

After the break, the hosts increased gear, Smith and Wallace both parried a rebound and Mahlon Romeo shot into the outside net.

Reading might have been beaten when John Swift hit Tyler Blackett’s search pad to make it short.

Smith struck 20 minutes before the end.

Jake Cooper, who was waiting for a standard situation, threw the ball into the box, but when he didn’t catch a shot, he got in the way of the big striker.

The gate seemed to get Reading out of the way, and soon there were two: Jed Wallace, who fed Bodvarsson at the bar, and the striker signed by Reading from Millwall, ended the fight against his former club with flying colors.