A Milo truck serves drinks to members of the media exterior Istana Negara February 26, 2020. — Photograph by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 26 — Right after two times of currently being served quick food items for lunch, courtesy of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, members of the media stationed at Istana Negara this morning savored chocolate malt beverage Milo and teh tarik from foodstuff vehicles stationed there.

With temperatures hitting 37 levels Celsius, reporters and photographers could be seen congregating all over the Milo truck chugging down cups of the ice cold beverage this early morning.

A swift chat with the Milo truck operator to confirm who sponsored the truck was unsuccessful.

Having said that, it is rumored that the truck is in this article upon the King’s request.

Milo vehicles have attained legendary position among the Malaysians for its consume, which tastes bolder and more powerful, and that is different from people served at restaurants or built at residence.

— Mediha (@mediha_m) February 26, 2020

A Saji truck — underneath Felda’s FGV Holdings Bhd — could also be noticed doling out teh tarik.

Reporters masking the political fiasco currently unfolding in the region have been stationed outside the house Istana Negara considering the fact that Sunday for any news update they can gather.

Currently, the Yang di-Pertuan Agong is established to interview the remaining 132 MPs to decide who instructions majority as the primary minister.

Yesterday, users of the media stationed outside the Prime Minister’s Office were being dealt with to Nasi Lemak Royale from the branch’s Putrajaya outlet for lunch.

About 60 reporters stationed there were being also taken care of to fried rooster, burgers and fries by rapidly meals chains McDonald’s and KFC.

It was discovered that the Primary Minister’s Business office had sponsored the KFC foods, though McDonald’s company social accountability staff was accountable for the McDonald’s meals.

On the similar working day at Istana Negara, the Yang di-Pertuan Agong astonished customers of the media stationed at the palace gates by bringing them food stuff from McDonald’s.