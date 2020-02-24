milwaukee-bucks-clinch-earliest-playoff-berth-in-modern-nba-record

The NBA postseason is not established to start for an additional 55 days, but the Bucks have by now qualified

The NBA postseason is not established to commence for a further 55 days, but the Milwaukee Bucks have been in a position to qualify on Sunday … on their day off.

By advantage of the Washington Wizards shedding to the Chicago Bulls on Sunday, the Bucks, at 48-8, can finish no worse than eighth in the Jap Convention. By clinching a playoff location on February 23, the Bucks turned the swiftest group to lock up a playoff spot given that the NBA went to its latest playoff product in 1984.

To set a bow on this, the 1981 Philadelphia 76ers clinched on Feb. 15 in the 12-group playoff format. Barring something missed, the #Bucks are the initially staff to clinch this early because that calendar year, and the earliest to clinch in recent playoff design (adopted in 1984).

✖️ pic.twitter.com/T5WpKvf9jn — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) February 24, 2020

The Bucks, who may well be the very best staff of the millennium, are on pace to gain 70 online games, a feat which is only been completed two times in NBA record, very first by the 1995-96 Bulls (72 wins) and then again by the 2015-16 Golden Point out Warriors (73 wins).

Past time when the Bucks concluded with a league-greatest 60 wins, they didn’t clinch a playoff place till March 1.

Heading into participate in on Monday, Milwaukee owns a six.5-game direct around 2nd-area Toronto in the Eastern Convention standings. If the Bucks earn Monday and the Orlando Magic lose in Brooklyn, Milwaukee will currently be assured no worse than the No. seven seed.

Though it has been a crew effort and hard work, the largest driver of Milwaukee’s achievement this period has been reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo.

An All-Star for the fourth straight year, the 25-12 months-old is averaging 30 points, 13.six rebounds, five.eight helps, one.one steals and one.one blocks in 30.9 minutes per video game.

The NBA playoffs start out on April 18.

