Milwaukee County Clinical Examiner investigating dying due to issues from coronavirus

FRIDAY 3/20/2020 8:25 a.m.

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – Milwaukee County has claimed its very first death because of to problems of the coronavirus.

In accordance to a Friday morning tweet from the Milwaukee County Professional medical Examiner’s Workplace, they are investigating the loss of life of a 66-yr-previous Milwaukee guy. He experienced reportedly been hospitalized for numerous times ahead of his demise.

MCMEO investigating the demise of a 66 year outdated male from difficulties of Coronavirus (COVID-19) infection. Decedent was a Milwaukee resident and experienced been hospitalized for numerous days prior to his death.

This is Wisconsin’s third death due to coronavirus. On Thursday, Governor Tony Evers noted the first two fatalities in the condition – a male in his 50s in Fond du Lac County and a man in his 90s in Ozaukee County.

As of Thursday afternoon, the Wisconsin Division of Health and fitness suggests Wisconsin has in excess of 150 circumstances of coronavirus, which includes two in Brown County regarded community unfold scenarios.

THURSDAY 3/19/2020 7:15 p.m.

MADISON (WFRV) — Jointly with condition health officers at the Wisconsin Division of Well being Products and services (DHS), Gov. Tony Evers verified two fatalities in Wisconsin because of to COVID-19. The to start with dying was a gentleman in his 50s from Fond Du Lac County. The second dying was a person in his 90s from Ozaukee County.

“Our hearts go out to all the liked ones impacted by these deaths, and to all those people suffering from this virus,” claimed Gov. Evers. “We are fully commited to fighting the spread of COVID-19 in Wisconsin and I want to realize the challenging function and bravery of our nurses, medical practitioners, condition wellness officials, and all all those on the entrance lines in the effort to help save lives. Alongside one another we will get through this historic health and fitness obstacle.”

Performing with the Facilities for Disease Control and Wisconsin community health and fitness officials, Gov. Evers declared a condition of crisis on March 12, 2020. This motion permitted DHS to use all out there assets to react to and have the outbreak.

“We are very saddened by the death of these persons and my coronary heart goes out to the relatives, neighborhood, health and fitness companies and general public wellness officers,” said DHS Secretary-designee Andrea Palm. “We are performing nonstop with health-related team across the condition to cut down the unfold of COVID-19 and support guard the wellness and security of Wisconsinites.”

Tests for COVID-19 is staying carried out in Wisconsin through both of those the Wisconsin Point out Laboratory of Cleanliness at the University of Wisconsin – Madison and at the Metropolis of Milwaukee Health Section, as perfectly as non-public labs all through the state.

In accordance to the point out, Wisconsin is prioritizing tests for COVID-19 due to the fact of a scarcity of components wanted to run the checks.

“It is important that we reserve our testing capability for persons who are critically unwell and healthcare workers on the entrance traces. This will support us preserve our healthcare workforce harmless and nutritious and assist cease the distribute of the virus. Quite a few states throughout the country are grappling with this exact same difficulty. We have been operating with our partners in the federal governing administration, in the private sector, and our public universities to check out to get the components required to run these assessments,” a assertion from the office environment of Governor Evers examine.

DHS is doing the job with nearby and tribal overall health officers, wellbeing care suppliers, and other associates to regulate the response to COVID-19 as desired. The public should continue to comply with uncomplicated methods to steer clear of receiving sick, including: