min-dohee-confirmed-to-look-alongside-kim-so-hye-in-new-kbs-drama

Min Dohee and Kim So Hye will be starring jointly in the upcoming KBS drama “Contract Friendship” (doing work title)!

Centered on the webtoon of the exact same title, “Contract Friendship” will explain to the story of Chan Hong and Don Hyuk, two substantial school pupils who lead solely unique lives.

On March two, Min Dohee’s agency formally confirmed, “Min Dohee will be showing in KBS 2TV’s new Monday-Tuesday drama ‘Contract Friendship,’ which will premiere on April 6.”

In the drama, Min Dohee will be enjoying the purpose of Choi Mi Ra—a near close friend of Uhm Se Yoon, the most well-known woman in school (formerly verified to be played by Kim So Hye).

The former Very small-G member will also be showing up in the approaching MBC drama “365: Repeat the Calendar year,” which premieres on March 23.

Are you energized to see Min Dohee and Kim So Hye appear collectively in this new drama? Share your ideas underneath!

In the meantime, you can check out Min Dohee in her latest drama “Clean with Passion for Now” with English subtitles listed here:

Observe Now

Source (1)