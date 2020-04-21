‘Mind-boggling’ research is underway in Nova Scotia; dead the call shall rise

TORONTO –

As Nova Scotia learns about the aftermath of one of Canada’s worst massacres, some are left with a false claim that their families are in the victims.

Authorities say it can take months to resolve crimes throughout the state based on their finding of 16 different incidents, including five fires that RCMP believes will be the culprit. a great many dead.

The stark warning was made that the missing family members could not answer.

“If my parents are home … that’s all I want to know,” Justin Zahl said during an interview with CTV You on Tuesday morning.

“Just confirm my unbelief.”

It wasn’t until Monday afternoon that Zahl realized his parents’ home was in violation of a search warrant after he burned the ground. It is believed that his parents, John Zahl and Elizabeth Joanne Thomas, were inside.

Zahl, who last heard from his mother around 6 p.m. Saturday night, saying he was still seeking a dental note to give to the RCMP while he waited for the news.

Zahl told CTV Atlantic “It will take a week or so until they know who is at home,” “I want to put my faith in the system, but immediately this is very difficult. “

During a news conference on Monday, RCMP Supervisor RMB Brenda Lucki would not confirm how many people were missing.

Police say they searched for the accused about 12 hours from Saturday evening to Sunday morning, when he walked more than 150 miles on rural roads and roads. mass, killing at least 18 victims and burning objects and police cars.

The accused, identified as 51-year-old Gabriel Wortman, was killed on Sunday after police intercepted him near a gas station.

CTV News Public Safety Director Chris Lewis told CTV You Morning Post on Tuesday that, despite the RCMP’s capabilities and expertise, the breadth of the investigation is unlikely. all that they have experienced.

“They still don’t know how many bodies there are in the fire department, which is very dangerous. Elsewhere the gunshots, the cars were burned … they went to the dogs, the officers on their hands and knees to find evidence, “Lewis explained.

“It’s a disturbing thought.”

The RCMP provided inadequate information about the investigation Monday. National Security Commissioner Bill Blair urged Canad to be patient and wait for the information to be released by police, warning that the victim’s family deserved the rights. the answer.

Although Lewis notes Canadians may not know why the protest was so bad, he says most of the research will focus on what a combination of foods can be. there was opposition.

“There are some indications that something is happening along the way,” he said.

“[Police will be searching for] his background, his relationship to all the victims … where the gun came from … his psychological, personal, internet and in writing it will be kept to understand why this person did what he did. ”

During a news briefing Tuesday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the incident reinforced the need for gun control.

“Right now we are looking for the right way and the right way to take it forward,” Trudeau said without making a clear promise at the time of the law.

Trudeau’s Liberals have been advocating for a ban on gunpowder, which they said was on their platform “designed to endanger the mass and homelessness of Canada.” The plan will include repurchase programs for all military-purchased guns legally purchased in Canada.

Police did not say what weapon Wortman used or whether he had obtained any legal items.

– With a note by Rachel Aiello

.