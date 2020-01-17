Mindhunter may end on Netflix after two seasons

All Mindhunter fans are a bit on the sidelines today, because a series of three crime series by director David Fincher doesn’t look good today. The three stars in the series – Jonathan Groff, Holt McCallany and Anna Torv were released from their contracts as the show is indefinite.

Fincher is busy with Netflix’s film, Mank, but there are some other reasons why we won’t see the director return to Langley to visit FBI agents Bill Tench (McCallany) and Holden Ford (Groff) again.

Mindhunter in Limbo

Mindhunter’s fantastic second season debuted five months ago after a long two-year wait. It was more than worth the wait, though. In a statement, Netflix said that Fincher is just busy and wants the cast to do whatever they want until they decide how to proceed (Source: Deadline):

“David focuses on directing his first Netklix film Mank and producing the second season of love, death and robots. keep looking for another job while researching his own job. “

Love, Death and Robots is a moving series that fulfills a long-running itch of Fincher to bring back Heavy Metal, which once wanted to make a movie with other A-list directors years ago. Fincher is currently in production on Mank, written by Jack Fincher’s father. This is Citizen Kane’s screenwriter.

More doubts about the future of Mindhunter

Mindhunter is David Fincher’s performance. Joe Penhall made the series but left after a season. Fincher always directs a few basic episodes himself, but all of a sudden, he gets into other episodes.

It’s a lot of work for Fincher, who by the deadline is a little tired of long shoots away from home. Insiders also say Fincher hopes to raise the budget for the Netflix series, which, while popular and recognized, is not one of the most popular streaming service shows.

Netflix will keep the door open

Netflix wants more Mindhunter, but the problem is that Fincher is busy with Mank until the end of the year. Even though he worked on a third Mindhunter season after that, we won’t see it until 2022. It’s a long wait, but again, Fincher had a five season plan for Mindhunter.

McCallany confirmed to THR that the filmmaker’s original plan was to produce five seasons:

“He said” Listen, are you ready to do this for five seasons? Because if I do, it’s going to be five seasons and I’m not going to do it. “So I would like to think that we will continue as long as David is interested in telling this particular story.”

Meanwhile, McCallany and his Mindhunter partners move on to other projects. McCallany has signed for the next Guillermo del Toro movie, with Groff set to co-star in the next Matrix sequel.

Fincher’s future

The playlist has more information on the Mindhunter script, including the fact that Fincher wants to return to film direction. He has not been a Gone Girl for six years, and has spent much of his precious time in a sequel to World War Z that Paramount has brought to silence.

In the future, Fincher is still planning to make more Netflix movies, so there is no clear blood between them over Mindhunter. The director may even reunite with old screenwriter Andrew Kevin Walker (Se7en) in the future, possibly for a Netflix project.