[ming-avenue-on-ramp-to-northbound-hwy.-ninety-nine-to-be-shut-element-of-following-week]

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Ming Avenue on-ramp to northbound Freeway 99 will be shut part of next 7 days as part of do the job on the Belle Terrace Operational Enhancements undertaking.

The ramp will be closed involving 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. Tuesday as a result of Thursday. Through these several hours, northbound motorists can enter the freeway from the Wible Road on-ramp, located about a person mile north of Ming Avenue.

Intermittent traffic control is also expected to continue on on Wible Street, in between Stockdale Highway and Belle Terrace, by means of mid-March as the contractor completes drainage work in this space.

Flagging staff may perhaps will need to halt traffic for up to five minutes at a time concerning the several hours of seven a.m. and four p.m. Motorists are inspired to use alternate routes or allow ample time to arrive at their locations if they need to vacation through this spot through get the job done hrs.