Minhwan of FTISLAND confirms plans for military enlistment as a reserve soldier

On February 11, reports began to circulate that the FTISLAND Minhwan would enlist on February 24.

Earlier today, Minhwan and Yulhee greeted the birth of their twin daughters. The couple already spoke on their broadcast: “Mr. House Husband ”, regarding their concerns about Minhwan’s enrollment and Yulhee’s ability to manage three children alone.

Last year, Minhwan asked to be considered for the full-time reserve force. Full-time reserve forces are made up of active duty soldiers who are selected upon completion of basic military training. These reserve soldiers commute from their homes during their service and serve in the area related to the defense of the territory. If you are raising a child and wish to be considered for the full-time reserve force, you can apply to the Military Manpower Administration.

FNC Entertainment has confirmed that Minhwan has been accepted for the reserve force. The agency said, “After joining active duty on February 24, he will undergo basic military training for five weeks and then serve full-time as a member of the reserve force.”

A source of “M. The husband of the house, “said,” We are still talking about the family’s future appearance on the show. Nothing has been confirmed yet. “

Minhwan will be released in September 2021.

