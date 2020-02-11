Minhyun from NU’EST invited to attend Milan Fashion Week for the second year in a row

NU’EST Minhyun will be back in Milan, Italy!

On February 11, Pledis Entertainment said: “Minhyun from NU’EST, who has actively promoted the Moncler brand, will return to Milan for the second year in a row with an official invitation from Moncler to represent Korea.”

Last February, Minhyun was the first Korean male celebrity to attend a Moncler show in Milan, and he will be back to attend the 2020 show which will take place on February 19 (local time). It is said that Moncler would invite people who have shaped modern culture around the world for their show “Moncler Genius 2020”.

Not only will Minhyun attend the show in Milan, but he is also ready to participate in a variety of activities, including photo ops.

Minhyun will attend the “Moncler Genius 2020” fashion show at Milan Fashion Week on February 19.

