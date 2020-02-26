‘mini-farm’-for-sale-in-thompson’s-station-offers-views-without-sacrificing-convenience

CLOSE

For anyone who has coveted the rural, farm life but isn’t quite ready to detach from being close to conveniences such as the interstate and shopping, the listing at 1999 Evergreen in Thompson’s Station might be the perfect gateway house.

Sitting on 5.5 acres adjacent to other rural, large plots of land in Williamson County, this 2,996-square-foot cottage has large picture windows on the front that illustrate the pastoral scenery of this area, which sits 1 mile from Interstate 840.

Realtor Bobby Ussery said this home is perfect for anyone looking for what he calls a “mini farm getaway.”

“The ideal buyer for this house is someone who is looking to move to the country maybe for the first time who doesn’t want to have to take care of too much land,” he said. “Anyone who wants the country lifestyle in a location that’s going to appreciate rapidly, this is it.”

The home, built in 1986, is listed as having two bedrooms, but can actually accommodate four bedrooms. It has an open floor plan and has been completely remodeled within the past three years.

The flooring throughout the main level is reclaimed wood from a home built in the 1920s. Ussery said upgrades include everything from single-cut marble countertops in the kitchen, to new subflooring, new windows, new crown molding, fresh paint and a completely remodeled kitchen.

Despite all of the upgrades and improvements, the home’s major selling point quite possibly isn’t part of the house at all. It’s the view from the front porch.

“The porch is absolutely unbelievable,” Ussery said. “It spans the entire front of the house and has incredible views of the Thompson’s Station countryside.”

In addition to the main house, the property houses an outbuilding that could be an office for someone working from home. Ussery said it’s an ideal set-up because visitors could come to the office without going into the main part of the home. “So many people work from home now and this would be an amazing way to do it.”

There’s also a detached garage with a shop that has been refurbished and an additional storage shed on the property.

“On top of it being a gorgeous home, it’s a fantastic location,” Ussery said. “It’s triangulated between 840, Thompson’s Station and Spring Hill. No matter where you work, it’s convenient. Franklin is 7 or 8 miles away and Spring Hill is 5 miles away.

About the house

Address: 1999 Evergreen Road, Thompson’s Station

Stats: 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 2,996 square feet, 5.5 acres

Price: $698,000

Listing agent: Bobby Ussery, Keller Williams Realty, 615-339-5344

