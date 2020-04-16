Users of Nvidia’s RTX graphics card are in for a treat today: a beta version of the full Path-Trace version of Minicraft is available to users with unobtrusive access to the ongoing version of the game under the DirectX Rays Tracing API. In conjunction with the launch, Minecraft makers have discovered a way to capture the eye-catching impact with Nvidia, with six Beepsk maps available for download from the Minecraft market. On the contrary, this release also marks the debut of physically based content. These textures are automatically added to any of the manufacturer’s maps announced today, but users can create their own content and even ‘side-load’ them into the game.

Let’s not put words here – the most variable use of the ray detection we see is path tracing in Minicraft. Instead of the simplicity of the original scenes itself (it’s Microsoft after all), it means that there is a high flow of GPU power that can bring the effects of radiation detection to extreme levels. Most RT-enabled games use a combination of standard rasterization techniques with ray tracing features on top of you – a hybrid render if you like. In Minecraft RTX, everything is looking for rays: each element is, in fact, properly lit – and as you will see in the embedded video below, the scope of this implementation has never been seen before in the game.

Minecraft has already seen different flavors of radiation detection. Introduced a Java version of this game that will serve as inspiration for the ‘Real Deal’. However, while effective as a starting point, rasterization was still used for geometry and the first bounce of light, and as a result, shadows were not detected either. All skin products were also rasterized, so screen-space reflections and screen-space global illumination were combined to cover grass-like models and transparencies. Effectively, only the way to bounce light was discovered and only from blocks.

Welcome to Alex Battaglia’s PathTractive Fun Home, a digital foundry that takes you on a tour of Minecraft RTX’s path tracing technology.

In sharp contrast, virtually everything is traced in the Minecraft RTX, and the implementation here is the next level of content – though Earthquake 2 has been pitted against Nvidia’s own work with RTX. Hardware acceleration allows for a greater degree of reliability, and the horizontal part of the light can be mapped to several bounces for even more noticeable effects. Temporary-based ‘Iridians cache’ allows the effect of a ‘Hall of Mirror’ when multiple reflection surfaces are in operation – mapping horizontal areas of light into multiple frames, even with a spoon-like reflection possible. On top of that, voxel-based volumetric lighting is combined with path tracing lighting for some seriously effective God ray-style effects.

Of course, we’ve seen an offshoot of this DXR version of Minicraft in an Xbox Series X tech demo, where at the original 1080p resolution, the new Microsoft console delivers variable frame-rates north of 30fps. An ambitious ray tracing solution demands a lot of GPU muscle, and as you would expect, the same is true of the Minecraft RTX Beta. That’s where Nvidia’s DLSS 2.0 technology helps ensure that RVX’s graphics card can still deliver a high frame-rate experience.

It usually happens that there are multiple quality modes available in DLSS 3.0 enabled titles, but things have been reversed for beta – which we hope is a temporary case with full functionality for the final game. As things stand now, output resolution is established by your choice of desktop resolution (common with most Microsoft DX12 attempts) and from there DLSS reproduces from a pre-defined lower resolution. So effectively, 1080p DLSS restarts from 720p, while 1440p goes up from 835p. Moving up to full 4K, it’s been rebuilt from the original 1080p. These statistics may seem low, but we’ve talked in the past about how effective Nvidia’s new AI upscaling algorithm is – and with the relatively simple aesthetic of Minecraft, DLSS 2.0 easily goes for native resolution rendering.

A great deal of work involved in the Minecraft RTX translated directly into the Minecraft DXR Tech demo for the Xbox Series X.

As a result, there are issues with running Minecraft RTX Beta on any desktop RTX card, and we tried the beta at the extreme end of the RTX stack to taste the overall performance of the stack. The takeaway is that an RTX2080T4G DLSS can run on a lot of content at 60fps (we only saw drops in the 50s under the water), while the desktop performs equivalent to the 1080p DLSS on the RTX 2060. The only possible problem with running Minecraft RTX on the laptop version of the RTX २०60० – which is slower than your desktop equivalent (a native 40p० P DLSS performance mode that resolves to 1080p). In a nutshell, Minecraft RTX delivers the best of both worlds – you’ll see the envelope push towards trusting the hardware accelerated version, while Nvidia’s new AI upscaling tech does a really good job of reducing performance hits.

The only other factor worth commenting on is that finding a path is not only computationally expensive – it also demands memory. The RTX2060 has 6GB of GDDR6 VRAM, which is fine for 1080p DLSS rendering, and with the addition of 1440p performance, given the extra pixel-count, the hopes of a 4K30 experience were shattered. In this scenario, we saw a lot of fun while the game was expanding the available memory. To run at 4K with consistent performance, an 8GB RTX card is recommended.

Minecraft RTX Beta is now available (download instructions here) and we have fun. As you will see in our embedded video, the use of Minecraft’s tools to experiment with the way light is rendered in the game has all sorts of eye-catching effects – we’ve also got a pinhole camera effect. Meanwhile, the six maker maps show what the impact of paving the way when full-on minecraft levels can be created, especially around new rendering technology. Nvidia tells us that about 15 million RTX cards have been shipped at this stage – so if you are one of them, we recommend checking out this beta.