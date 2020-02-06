Minister: 4.04 hectares of land for the construction of over 100 houses for plantation workers in Sungai Siput | Malaysia

A Sime Darby logo can be seen at the entrance to his plantation in Sepang in this file photo dated August 5, 2010. – Reuters picture

SUNGAI SIPUT, February 6 – Sime Darby Plantation Bhd has provided 4.04 hectares of land for the construction of more than 100 units of medium-sized houses for the plantation company’s employees.

Minister of Human Resources M. Kulasegaran said the land made available to his ministry should ensure that plantation workers have the opportunity to own their own homes through the Skim Khas Pembiayaan Rumah Pekerja Estet (SKRE).

“We estimate that more than 100 two-story row houses will be built for less than RM 150,000 and that the financing will be taken over by Bank Simpanan Nasional.

“The loan term is up to 35 years with only two percent interest. This is a start and we hope to do the same for the other properties, ”he said after meeting plantation workers from the SKRE program here at Elphil Estate Sime Darby Plantation Bhd today.

Kulasegaran also said that in addition to Sungai Siput, Sime Darby Plantation Bhd also agreed to provide 16.18 hectares of land in Banting, Selangor for the same purpose.

“For the time being, we will ask for the state government to work together to speed up the process of subletting the property so construction can begin and we also hope that the property premium will be provided free of charge,” he said.

Kulasegaran said in March last year that he had met seven large plantation companies in the country, including FGV Holdings Berhad (FGV) and United Plantations Berhad, to acquire free land for the construction of these houses.

“At the moment, only Sime Darby Plantation Bhd has agreed to provide land for the construction of the houses. I hope that other plantation companies come forward and agree, because for me this is also a corporate social responsibility (CSR), ”he said.

Kulasegaran previously said in his speech that only a small number of the 42,000 plantation workers in the country have their own homes. – Bernama

