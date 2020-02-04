Minister of Health: Every tenth man and every ninth woman in Malaysia are at risk of cancer Malaysia

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad at a media conference on the current situation of the novel corona virus 2019 in the federal territory of Kuala Lumpur and in the Putrajaya health office in Kuala Lumpur February 4, 2020. – Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, February 4 – According to estimates from the National Cancer Registry Report 2012-2016 in Malaysia, the lifetime risk for men and women who develop cancer is one in ten and one in nine, respectively.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad said today that cancer has been one of the top five causes of death in Malaysia in the past decade.

Based on the Health Facts from the Department of Health (MOH) for 2019, cancer contributed to 11.82 percent of all deaths in state hospitals, compared to 9.08 percent in 1999.

Early detection and immediate treatment could improve the chances of recovery, but unfortunately, late detection is widespread among cancer patients in the country.

“The National Cancer Registry Report 2012-2016 in Malaysia found that 60 percent of cancers in Malaysia are recognized late (stages 3 and 4).

“The detection of cancer in late stages leads to higher treatment costs and reduces the chances of a cure,” he said when he organized World Cancer Day 2020 here at KL Sentral.

The Director General for Health, Datuk Dr. Noor Hisham Abdullah.

Dzulkefly said some Malaysians are overweight and have a strong attitude towards alternative therapies for cancer.

“In many cases, these patients looked for traditional healing, including religious healers, as the first choice of treatment option when diagnosed by doctors. Only when such modalities fail do they seek medical help, ”he added.

Dzulkefly said that 30 to 50 percent of cancer can be prevented by a healthy lifestyle.

At a press conference later, he said that belief in alternative therapies was one of the obstacles to treating cancer.

He said that all areas, including non-governmental organizations and the private sector, should contribute to improving health education for society.

“It should not be left to the Ministry of Health alone, but all parties should pool resources to get adequate information on cancer treatment and prevention, regardless of a (healthy) lifestyle,” he said.

Regarding the government’s efforts to increase the number of oncologists in the country from the 114, he said that 52 such specialists are produced each year.

He said the government wanted to increase the number of oncologists to one per 100,000 people in the country. – Bernama