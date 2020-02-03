Minister of Health: Everyone involved in bringing Malaysians back from Wuhan will be quarantined for 14 days in Malaysia

Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad talks to reporters at the Ministry of Health in Putrajaya on February 3, 2020. – Photo by Choo Choy May

PUTRAJAYA, June 10 / PRNewswire / – Health Minister Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad said today that anyone involved in the repatriation of Malaysian citizens from the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) in Wuhan, China, will have a mandatory 14-day quarantine upon return have to complete.

He said that there will be 141 Malaysian evacuees, eight government officials who will be on Air Asia flight, 12 flight crews, and six staff from the Malaysian embassy in Beijing who traveled overland to Wuhan last week to look after the Prepare for surgery.

“They will not pass through Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) as they will be sent on a special bus directly to the Air Disaster Unit building to do the Hazmat and Bomba decontamination process and entrance control with Ministry of Health personnel.

Those who have symptoms (from 2019 nCov) are taken straight to the hospital, while those who are not nearby are taken to a surveillance center and are not allowed to go home and meet their families for at least 14 days, ”he said Reporters in a press conference today.

Dzulkefly said that only those who had passed the exit test in Wuhan City were allowed to board the special flight, while those who had not had to undergo treatment in China.

He said that as soon as the flight from China back to Malaysia starts, the medical team will initiate its own disinfection and screening process until it arrives in Malaysia.

“During the five-hour flight, the on-board medical team is constantly monitored and monitored, and those with the (virus) symptoms are isolated on the back of the aircraft,” he said.

The National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma) announced today that AirAsia AK8264 with 12 crew members and eight workers flew from KLIA to Tianhe Wuhan Airport at 3:00 p.m. today for the special mission.

They should be back at KLIA tomorrow morning.

On Saturday, it was reported that the Malaysian government received permission from the Chinese authorities to evacuate Malaysians in Wuhan and areas in Hubei province after the outbreak.

Around 35,000 Malaysians live in China, 25,000 in Hong Kong and 2,500 in Beijing.