Minister of Sports: Give space to the MACC to examine the head of the cycling association Sports

Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman delivers a speech at a press conference after attending a sponsor presentation for Le Tour de Langkawi (LTdL) 2020 in Putrajaya on January 30, 2020. – Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, June 10 / PRNewswire / – The Ministry of Youth and Sports has left the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) to investigate a top athlete who is said to have been detained today for abuse of power.

His Minister Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman said he was confident that MACC would conduct its investigation in a fair and transparent manner.

“It is better if we give MACC the space to do research. I’m not sure why he was arrested, so leave it up to MACC to deal with it, ”he said when asked to comment on the matter.

The senior official is said to have been arrested today to facilitate investigations under section 23 of the MACC Act, allegedly for alleged abuse of power.

Deputy MACC commissioner Datuk Seri Azam Baki is said to have confirmed the arrest and said that the Putrajaya magistrate’s court ordered a three-day pre-trial detention to facilitate the investigation until Sunday.

Syed Sadiq spoke to reporters after attending a Genting Malaysia Berhad Le Tour de Langkawi (LTdL) 2020 sponsor presentation. The organizer Human Voyage (M) Sdn Bhd was here at Menara KBS.

At the ceremony, Vice President of Genting Malaysia Berhad (Corporate Relations and Communications) Datuk Seri Kay Prakash, Chief Operating Officer of Human Voyage, presented Shahaizereen Abdul Hamid with a sponsorship of RM 5 million. – Bernama