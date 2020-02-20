[minister-shinjiro-koizumi-suggests-he-regrets-skipping-covid-19-meeting]

Atmosphere Minister Shinjiro Koizumi on Wednesday expressed regret for skipping a authorities assembly on the coronavirus outbreak in favor of a new yr party held by a group of his supporters in his hometown.

“I sincerely acknowledge the opinion that it was problematic for me to put priority on the nearby function, and I regret my motion,” he informed a meeting of the Lower House Funds Committee.

Koizumi, a member of the ruling Liberal Democratic Get together, created the remark in response to thoughts from opposition lawmakers. But the minister rejected their demand from customers that he apologize.

On Sunday, the government held a meeting of its activity force for the outbreak in Japan. While all Cupboard ministers are customers of the physique, Koizumi was absent though attending the social gathering held the identical working day in Yokosuka, Kanagawa Prefecture. The town is also portion of his Reduced House constituency.

At a meeting of the same Reduce House committee on Tuesday, Koizumi defended his participation in the party, declaring that Parliamentary Vice Atmosphere Minister Tetsuya Yagi attended the governing administration assembly on his behalf and that this was “in accordance with the government’s crisis administration regulations.”

Jun Azumi, Food plan affairs chief of the primary opposition Constitutional Democratic Occasion of Japan, has criticized Koizumi, saying his behavior was tantamount to “abandoning his obligation as a Cupboard minister.”

“Presenting opinions at the govt conference is a obligation of a minister,” Nobuyuki Baba, secretary-general of the opposition Nippon Ishin no Kai, explained, contacting his participation in the celebration into issue.

Though some governing administration officers defended Koizumi, a senior LDP member who earlier served as a minister criticized Koizumi for his absence of seriousness.

An government of Komeito, the LDP’s coalition lover, rapped Koizumi for failing to have a ample perception of duty.

Apart from Koizumi, Justice Minister Masako Mori — talking at Wednesday’s Spending plan Committee assembly — also admitted skipping Sunday’s government undertaking drive conference, as she took part in the opening ceremony for a calligraphy exhibition held the similar working day in Fukushima, her home prefecture. She reported she regrets her behavior.

Schooling minister Koichi Hagiuda also confessed his failure to show up at the conference, indicating that he participated in an event to celebrate a local fireplace squad main who was offered an award.