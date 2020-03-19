Minister: Six months energy invoice lower price commencing April 1 | Malaysia

Minister of Electricity and Purely natural Resources Datuk Dr Shamsul Anuar Nasarah claims electrical energy bill discount rates will be provided to all shoppers for 6 months from April 1 to September 30. — Photo by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, March 19 ― Energy invoice special discounts will be given to all consumers for 6 months from April 1 to September 30, Minister of Electricity and Natural Resources Datuk Dr Shamsul Anuar Nasarah claimed now.

He said this was to assist ease the people’s burden amid the demanding financial environment adhering to the Covid-19 outbreak.

In accordance to him, the authorities has agreed to present a 15 for each cent price reduction on electricity usage to 6 picked organization sectors, specifically motels journey and tourism companies browsing complexes conference centres topic parks and nearby airline offices.

“This 15 per cent discount will involve about 10,000 account homeowners from 6 chosen organization sectors who are applying the Industrial Tariff. The low cost through this interval will also have an effects on decreasing electric power payments by RM40 million for Peninsular Malaysia, RM20 million for Sabah and RM8.5 million for Sarawak,” he mentioned in a statement these days.

Meanwhile, Shamsul Anuar said other professional, industrial and agricultural accounts as properly as domestic people would also receive a two % price cut for the duration of the very same period, benefitting a total of about 10.4 million account holders.

“This suggests that domestic individuals will get a two p.c discount in the course of the interval in addition to the 6 for every cent that they are now savoring,” he additional.

According to him, the value of the electricity rebate in Peninsular Malaysia will be borne by the government by way of the Electrical power Market Fund, whilst for Sabah and Sarawak, it will be borne directly by the Federal governing administration. ― Bernama