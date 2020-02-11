Minister: Special Committee Reports Alternative Death Sentences | Malaysia

According to Datuk Liew Vui Keong, the special committee to review alternative judgments on the government’s mandatory death penalty has submitted its report and recommendations. – Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, February 11 – The Special Committee for Review of Alternative Judgments on the Mandatory Death Penalty today submitted its report to the government with recommendations.

The minister in the prime minister’s division, Datuk Liew Vui Keong, said former senior judge Tan Sri Richard Malanjum presented the results of his extensive study, which was included in the 128-page report.

“My office is currently reviewing the content of the official report and the recommendations of the special committee. A paper on the results and recommendations will be presented to the cabinet in the coming weeks for advice.

“All further action and decisions related to the official report and recommendations contained therein will be based on a collective decision by the cabinet on the matter,” he said in a statement today.

Liew said that within four months of starting his study on September 20, 2019, the special committee held several city councils and public consultations with all walks of life across the country and closed on January 31, 2020.

Among the various public engagements were government and law enforcement agencies, religious groups, non-governmental organizations, families of prisoners on death row, prisoners on death row, families of victims, government and opposition members of parliament.

“International experts were also consulted around the world, including the universities of Oxford and Cambridge in the UK.

“On behalf of the Government of Malaysia, I express my sincere thanks to the Special Committee for their outstanding efforts in reviewing alternative penalties to the mandatory death penalty. It was not an easy task, ”he said.

Liew also said the official report would be a significant study that will change the landscape of the country’s overall law enforcement policy if the government pushes for the abolition of the mandatory death penalty in Malaysia. – Bernama