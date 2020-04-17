Minister to meet with insurers amid stalemate over business interruption payments

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe to hold virtual meeting with Insurance Ireland executives on Friday afternoon fearing industry may use fine print and technical details to avoid business interruption payments while much of the economy is stuck at Covid-19.

Most commercial policies covering losses in the event of business interruption do not offer coverage for infectious diseases. However, insurers generally reject claims on policies that mention reportable illnesses on the grounds that they were intended to cover isolated epidemics and not a pandemic.

The Central Bank has ordered insurers it regulates to submit detailed breakdowns of their business interruption policies by the end of April, including data on contracts in ambiguous language and how they are are treated.

The bank said in a letter to chief executive officers at the end of last month that while most of the policy wording is clear in terms of coverage and what exclusions are in place, “if in doubt about the meaning of ‘In the end, the interpretation most favorable to their client must prevail’.

The obvious risk to insurers is that they may find themselves caught in a Central Bank review similar to the debacle of the mortgage tracker, which cost the banking sector 1.5 billion euros, according to industry and regulatory sources. .

Donohoe said last Friday as the insurance industry announced a series of measures – including plans to lower premiums for business customers to reflect less exposure to auto liability, to the public and to employer following Covid-19 restrictions – that he would follow up with Insurance Ireland this week on “urgent matters such as coverage for business interruption”.

“The minister considers insurers to be a fundamental part of the economy and believes that they have a major role to play in ensuring that the economy can continue to function in these very difficult times,” a spokesman for the ministry said on Thursday. Ministry of Finance, confirming plans for the virtual meeting on Friday afternoon.