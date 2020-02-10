Minister warns Malaysia about quack solutions after claiming that coconuts could cure the Wuhan virus

Dzulkefly advised the Malaysians to trust science and medicine instead of quacks. – Bernama picture

PUTRAJAYA, June 10 / PRNewswire / – Health Minister Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad urged Malaysians to trust science and medicine, not quacks, to deal with the Wuhan virus (2019-nCoV).

The minister commented on a news report from a “doctor” claiming that 2019-nCoV could be defeated with coconut water and said the public had to rationally evaluate the allegations before relying on this information.

According to Dzulkefly, health authorities have already recommended precautionary measures against the spread of the virus, based on medical knowledge and experience in dealing with infections.

“We have described several steps to ensure hygiene, such as washing hands, hand disinfectants and masks when you cough, so that the germs do not spread.

“If there is someone who says otherwise, you can listen, but you have to think. We (the Ministry of Health) are pursuing the premise of evidence-based research based on accurate information and scientific evidence, ”he told reporters from today’s Ministry.

On February 7, Sinar Harian reported on Dr. Noordin Darus, the “professional health care professional” that those infected with coronavirus should eat leafy greens and drink up to seven glasses of coconut or warm lemon juice to get healed.

In another matter, Dzulkefly said three former 2019 nCoV patients were released after tests showed they were virus free.

He said the ministry would continue to monitor them, but expressed the belief that they should now have the necessary antibodies to fight future infections.

“I can say that there have been some observations that could relapse, but as far as we can see we have not seen it.

“When you’ve completed this, you have enough immunity. The fact that you deviated from the positive and negative means that you have had enough of it, ”he said

Malaysia reported its 18th case this morning after a 31-year-old local who had previously traveled to China was confirmed infected yesterday.

Health Director General Datuk Dr. Noor Hisham Abdullah said the patient who works in Macau will be treated at Sungai Buloh Hospital.

The Department of Health said there are still 107 people found through contact detection and nationwide medical quarantine.