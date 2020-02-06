Ministers hold the meeting after the militant farmers’ Facebook message

A meeting between ministers and farmers’ representatives ended early on Wednesday after the militant lobby group Farmers Defense Force posted a message on Facebook denouncing “meat barons, dairy cows, feed farmers and bankers” who “betray” the sector like Judas would.

The meeting to discuss the future of the Dutch agricultural sector took place between Prime Minister Mark Rutte, Minister of Agriculture Carola Schouten and the farmers’ lobby group Landbouwcollectief, which also includes the EVS.

The Facebook message was published during the talks and was condemned by Schouten as “a bridge too far”. “I’ll decide who I’m talking to and I’ll talk to everyone,” she said.

Schouten is currently holding a series of information events with companies from across the agricultural sector.

The EVS, which has since apologized for the declaration, was founded last May and is intended to help farmers who are “confronted with the excesses of environmental extremists”.

The organization was also behind the nationwide tractor blockades in October.

DutchNews.nl has been free for 13 years, but now we’re asking our readers for help. Your donation enables us to always provide you with fair and accurate news and features on all Dutch topics.

Donate via Ideal, credit card or PayPal.