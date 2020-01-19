Ministry of Extension of Preliminary Certification for Nursing Course Graduates

As part of efforts to reduce the labor shortage in the elderly care sector, the Ministry of Welfare plans to extend special transition measures to the 2026 budget year to provide nursing course graduates with preliminary certification without having to pass a national exam.

Officials hope that extending the originally planned measures until the 2021 financial year, which ends in March 2022, will encourage a growing number of foreigners to move to Japan after completing their studies at universities and vocational schools that train older nurses work .

The Ministry of Health, Labor and Social Affairs will present a legislative proposal to the ordinary parliamentary session, which will be convened on Monday.

Since a shortage of around 340,000 nursing staff is expected in Japan by 2025, the government is relying on the job-capable skills of graduates from training schools if the baby boomer generation is at least 75 years old.

Government party lawmakers and related groups expressed concern that the number of foreigners applying for geriatric care courses will decrease when the national exam becomes mandatory. However, others argue that passing the exam is critical to ensuring the quality of care.

According to the Japanese Association of Training Institutes for Certified Nursing staff, a total of 2,037 foreign students were admitted to training schools in April 2019. This corresponds to twice the previous year’s value.

Students from Vietnam accounted for 1,142, followed by 212 from China, 203 from Nepal, 163 from the Philippines and 106 from Indonesia.

But the success rate for the national exam has remained low among foreigners struggling with Japanese terminology.

While it is around 90 percent among Japanese nurses, the average success rate for foreigners has been around 35 percent in the past two years.

“Even without passing the exam (foreign nurses) can achieve good results,” said an employee of the association.

Previously, those who completed their training were automatically eligible for certification. However, a law revision in 2016 made passing the state examination an additional requirement for graduates of the financial year 2022 or later.

Special transitional measures that will come into effect during the five-year period from the 2017 financial year provide that those who pass the exam within five years of graduation or who work in the field of geriatric care five years after graduation can maintain their certified status ,