Ministry of Finance exempts customs, cessation of import of Covid-19 test kits, fans, face masks – Indian News

The center on Thursday exempted imports of Covid-19 test kits, fans and face masks from customs duties and health insurance, the Finance Ministry announced late Thursday night.

Two exemptions will be available by September 30, 2020. Most of these items were for a basic duty of 7.5 percent. 5% of health insurance for customs duties on medical devices was introduced in 2020 to fund the expansion of medical infrastructure in the country.

The Ministry of Finance said the decision was made given the immediate request of these items in the context of Covid-19.

Thursday’s decision comes as the government and the health sector import these products to supplement domestic production as the disease continues to spread.

On Thursday night, the Union Health Ministry confirmed that the number of patients exceeded 5,800 patients. As there is a lag between states that have confirmed Covid-19 cases and the Ministry of Health that has updated its database, the number of cases is expected to exceed 6,000.

The 21-day national closure announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi ends next week, but the central government is not expected to abruptly close the prison situation. State governments, which have recently shifted their focus to areas reporting coronavirus cases, have focused on sealing these sites. As part of this protocol, people from these restricted areas are prohibited from going out or even going to shops.

.