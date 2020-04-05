Ministry of Finance, RBI meeting on Tuesday to decide on first half loan programs for fiscal year 2020-21

Sources said the meeting between the Ministry of Finance and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will be held for the first time through video conferences, as there are locks in the country.

PTI New Delhi

latest update: March 29, 2020, 9:38 PM IST

The Treasury Department and the RBI are meeting on Tuesday to decide on a government loan program for the first half of 2020 to 21 amid the blockade, to curb the spread of coronavirus.

According to sources, the government is resorting to its planned program to address the challenges posed by COVID-19 on the economy.

The sources said that the meeting between the Ministry of Finance and the Central Bank of India (RBI) will be held for the first time through a video conference because there is a lock in this country.

The next meeting will be the Qarz al-Hasna loan calendar of government securities and short-term securities of the evening era.

According to the budget, the government plans to raise the 5.36-rupee rent from the rupee in the market in 2020 to 211 above the 4.99 rupee rupee for the current fiscal year ending March 2020.

The gross mortgage levy of 7.8 rupees for the next fiscal year compared to the Russian 7.1 karch is estimated for the current fiscal year.

Gross loans include repayment of past loans. Repayment of past loans has increased in the next fiscal year on the 2.35 rupee.

Finance Minister Niarma Citaraman said the budget for 2020-2021 would be “net market loans for 2019-20. Lajevardi is 4.99 rupees and for 2020 to 21, that’s 5.36 rupees.”

“A good portion of the loans from 2020 to 21 will be towards government capital expenditures, of which more than 21 percent are divided.

“As I mentioned earlier, for another 22,000 rupees, to provide funding for some specific infrastructure financing companies, which double their stocks and provide the long-term funding needed for the infrastructure sector,” he said. The economy is dedicated, ”he said.

The government collects funds from the market to finance its financial deficit through securities and treasury securities.

The budget for the next fiscal deficit has increased 3.5% of the budget deficit, from 3.8% of GDP in the current fiscal year.

The government had previously estimated a financial deficit of 3.3% of GDP for the current financial year, but due to a lack of revenue, the center was forced to increase it and use the “escape clause” in the Responsibility and Budget Management Law (FRBM). Slow down. .

The “escape clause” allows the government to violate 0.5% of its financial deficit points during times of severe economic stress, including periods of structural change and where growth slows sharply.