Ministry of Foreign Affairs issues “extreme risk” alert for tourists traveling to Spain

An “extreme risk” warning has been issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for tourists traveling to Spain.

This warning comes after the Spanish meteorological office (AEMET) recently issued a weather warning for the following provinces: Teruel, Albacete, Murcia, Barcelona, ​​Girona, Tarragona, Valencia, Alicante and Castellon.

The Balearic Islands, Almeria, Granada and Jaen are also on alert for high winds, snowfall and intense precipitation which could severely disrupt transport and even endanger life, reports Liverpool Echo.

From now on, tourists are advised to consult the Spanish Civil Protection Unit for precautionary advice before their visit.

The Foreign Ministry warning adds: “If you are in the area, you should be careful and follow the advice of local authorities.”

“Likewise, damage from flash floods earlier in 2019 continues to affect parts of the southern parts of Alicante and Murcia, disrupting local transport and the closure of secondary roads.”

The AEMET maps show that certain regions of the country are “high risk” and “extreme risk” weather alerts.

In a warning, the meteorological office said: “The combination of the position of Storm Gloria and the powerful European anticyclone, centered on the British Isles, favors the entry of a mass of cold air from the interior of the continent.

“With the wet entrance to the Mediterranean, this causes very low snowfall in the third eastern peninsula.

“The situation is accompanied by intense, persistent and locally heavy precipitation in the same areas, with accumulations throughout the episode which could quickly reach 150 mm.”

“Heavy snowfall is expected today of around 300/500 meters in the third eastern peninsula, which can accumulate by more than 20 to 40 cm in certain areas.”

