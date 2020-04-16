Ministry of Health Reports 43 Additional Deaths from Covid-19 Patients

The deaths of 43 other patients – 22 men and 21 women – diagnosed with Covid-19 were reported by the national public health emergency team on Thursday.

Some 34 deaths occurred in the east, four in the west and five in the south.

A total of 27 of the patients had underlying health problems.

There are now 486 deaths linked to Covid-19 in the Republic. The median age for deaths today is 84 years.

Thursday, NPHET also reported 629 new confirmed cases treated by Irish laboratories and 95 treated in a German laboratory. The total number of confirmed cases now stands at 13,271.

Professor Philip Nolan, chairman of the NPHET epidemiological modeling advisory group, said the models showing the different stages of the disease in Ireland in the past six weeks are positive.

“We now estimate that our R0 is between 0.7 and 1.0, which means that the current restrictions are successfully suppressing the disease.”

An RO lower than 1.0 means that each infected person transmits the virus to less than one person.

Dr. Tony Holohan said the data clearly shows that in the general population, the virus is contained and effectively suppressed.

“However, the experience of the disease in residential long-term care facilities continues to be a source of concern.

“In order to protect the vulnerable, the first task was to eradicate the virus from the general population. We are more and more convinced that we are getting there.

“All of our efforts must now focus on the extinction of Covid-19 in our community residential facilities, including nursing homes.”

Of the cases that occurred until Tuesday, 55% involve women and 45% of men. The median age of confirmed cases is 48 years and 2,026 of the 12,425 cases were hospitalized.

Among those hospitalized, 284 were admitted to intensive care.

The number of cases associated with health workers is now 3,090.

Parents and Health Care Workers: Are You Concerned About Covid-19 in Nursing Homes?