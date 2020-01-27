Ministry of Health will focus on Malaysian health and wellbeing in 2020 | Malaysia

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad said the ministry would further improve health care delivery through more serious involvement of general practitioners and clinics. – Picture of Miera Zulyana

PUTRAJAYA, May 10 / PRNewswire / – The Ministry of Health (MoH) will focus this year on the pneumococcal vaccine for children and the ban on smoking in restaurants in its commitment to Malaysian health and well-being.

His minister, Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad, said the pneumococcal vaccine, which started this year as part of the National Child Immunization Program and is aimed at children born after January 1, 2020.

Under the program, each child would receive three doses of a conjugated pneumococcal vaccine.

“The ministry is preparing to get the vaccine, preparing the logistics, and providing health education materials and training for health workers,” he said recently in his New Year message.

Regarding the ban on smoking in public restaurants, Dzulkefly said the ministry was determined to enforce the decision to ensure the safety of the premises, especially for children, pregnant women and the elderly.

According to statistics, seven out of ten adults who visit public restaurants could be exposed to secondhand smoke, which could result in more than 890,000 premature deaths per year.

The ban on smoking in public restaurants came into effect on January 1 of this year, with criminals being fined a maximum of RM350.

With the enforcement of the smoking ban, all public restaurants were classified as a non-smoking zone under the control of the Tobacco Products Ordinance (Amendment) 2018 of the Food Act 1983.

Dzulkefly said the ministry would continue to improve the delivery of health services with more serious involvement from private general practitioners and clinics. – Bernama