Ministry of Internal Trade and Consumer Protection this year focuses on organizational plan to fight corruption | Malaysia

Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail speaks during a press conference in parliament on April 4, 2019. – Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

PUTRAJAYA, June 10 / PRNewswire / – The Ministry of Internal Trade and Consumer Protection (KPDNHEP) will focus this year on developing the Anti-Corruption Organizational Plan (OACP), said Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail.

He said KPDNHEP launched OACP 2019-2023, which supports the National Anti-Corruption Plan, to focus more on issues and risks that are closer to the ministry’s core businesses and functions.

“2020 is the year when the ministry focuses more on implementing 95 agreed OACP initiatives,” he said when he gave the New Year’s mandate here at the ministry monthly meeting here today.

On October 22, KPDNHEP was the first ministry to launch a corruption plan that focuses on four priority areas, law enforcement. public administration; public procurement; and governance and high integrity.

The four priority areas were selected on the basis of the problems and challenges facing the Ministry for the Protection of the Rights of Consumers and Traders.

In the New Year’s mandate, Saifuddin Nasution also wanted the awareness-raising program, announcement and consultation session to be stepped up this year so that the ministry’s goals and visions are better understood and appreciated by each of its staff.

He also reminded the ministry staff to focus on a topic that addresses national interests and to improve communication skills so that government policies can be effectively communicated to people.

During the meeting, Saifuddin Nasution also introduced the new image of the KPDNHEP portal, which provides more comprehensive information in line with the criteria of the Monitoring System for Websites and State Online Services (SPLaSK).

He found that the new KPDNHEP portal interface was more user-friendly, more responsive, and more accessible. – Bernama